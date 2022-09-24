6ix9ine Appears to Beat Up DJ in Dubai for Not Playing His Music

6ix9ine appears to have attacked a DJ in Dubai for not playing his music and it was caught on video.

On Friday (Sept. 23), Instagram page @rapsszn posted a video of 6ix9ine throwing bolo's at a club DJ in Dubai who refused to play the rapper's music because he was a "snitch." In the clip, Tekashi is punching on someone—possibly the DJ—while several people try to pull the two men apart. At one point in the video, there's a man who appears to be sneaking up behind 6ix9ine and quickly snatching something off his neck.

In another clip, the club DJ gets on the microphone and announces that he's not going to play 6ix9ine's music because "I don't play snitches."

"I said, 'No.' Where I'm from and the way I was raised, I don't do that shit," he added. "I lost too many people...to people like that."

When the video hit social media, rumors started circulating that 6ix9ine got his chains snatched as well during the altercation. The "Gummo" rapper quickly denied that in the comment section of a blog post about the fight.

"Stop lying and spreading fake news!!! The DJ was talking shit on the mic and got handled. Stop fake news," he wrote.

6ix9ine denies that he got his chain snatched during his fight with a DJ in Dubai. rapczn/Instagram loading...

6ix9ine would later jump on his Instagram Stories and post a video of himself showing off his various expensive jewelry as proof that no one snatched his chains off his neck during the altercation with the club DJ. Watch below.

6ix9ine is always finding himself in some controversy.