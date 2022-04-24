Lil Reese Appears to Say He’ll Box 6ix9ine for Up to $10 Million

Lil Reese may have proposed something that could possibly end his long-standing beef with 6ix9ine. The Chicago rapper seemingly appears to suggest that he’ll box Tekashi for up to $10 million.

On Sunday (April 24), Reese jumped on Twitter and slid into the comment section of boxing journalist Michael Benson’s tweet about boxer Tyson Fury's overall payday after retaining his WBC heavyweight title belt against opponent Dillian Whyte on Saturday night (April 23). Although the “Come Outside” rapper doesn’t mention 6ix9ine by name, it appears he’s willing to box the Brooklyn rapper for a hefty sum of money.

“Shit I need to [be] a boxer ask that rat if he wanna box for 5 to 10mill,” Reese wrote in the comment section.

Although Reese does not mention any names, the only person he often refers to as a rat is 6ix9ine. Both rappers have been feuding back-and-forth for a couple of years now.

The beef between Reese and 6ix9ine started back in 2020, after Reese left a snarky comment on Tekashi's Instagram post while 6ix9ine was promoting the new album TattleTales, his first project since being released from home confinement after serving the remainder of his prison sentence on house arrest.

In response, 6ix9ine posted a clip of Reese getting jumped, presumedly by a rival rapper, and then uploaded a parody video of himself reenacting the incident, in which Tekashi can be seen in a brown-stained diaper. 6ix9ine claimed that Reese defecated himself. Since then, Reese and Tekashi have been occasionally throwing shots at each other on social media.

When fans on Twitter saw a tweet from Reese possibly proposing that he will box 6ix9ine for $5 to 10 million, they weighed in with their thoughts on who could be the victor of that boxing match.

"Lil Reese is disabled, it wouldn’t be a fair fight," tweeted one person, referring to Reese’s vocal injury after being shot in the neck in 2019.

"Let [be] real here. 69 will duck any and all fights. He just a loud mouth kid. He will duck every physical activities," wrote another person along with a tears of joy emoji.

It looks like Lil Reese is ready to step in the ring. Any challengers?