6ix9ine Posts Video of Lil Reese Getting Jumped, Reese Responds and Puts Tekashi on Blast

6ix9ine is back to taunting and provoking his fellow rappers, and Lil Reese is his latest target.

On Wednesday evening (Aug. 26), Tekashi announced the Sept. 4 release of his upcoming album, Tattle Tales. The Brooklyn rapper shared the details of the effort in an Instagram video, where he claims he is in Chicago. Shortly after 6ix9ine revealed the details of the LP, he uploaded an old video of Lil Reese getting jumped by a supposed rival rapper in Reese's hometown of the Chi.

"GO PRE ORDER THE ALBUM LINK IN MY BIO 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️," Tekashi captioned the 2019 video of Reese, which began circulating online months after the altercation actually took place. In the viral clip, Reese is seen being attacked and is also accused of defecating on himself.

Moments after 6ix9ine trolled Lil Reese by uploading the footage, Reese responded via his IG Story. "You got extorted then rat on yo whole crew bitch stop playin wit me lil nigga you whole pussy out here that same nigga got bullet holes for fuckin around I don't trick," the "Come Outside" rapper wrote.

reesemoney300 via Instagram

6ix9ine, however, refused to let up. In another IG post, he reenacted Lil Reese's assault and also poked fun at the rapper supposedly defecating on his clothing. Tekashi can be seen shirtless, wearing a large diaper with a brown stain on the bottom.

Apparently, the back-and-forth stems from Reese commenting on Tekashi's album announcement post. "I heard you just tried to sneak on block bro lol don't lose yo life playing on internet 69," Reese said. 6ix9ine replied, "I just seen a video of u shitten on yourself :(."

6ix9ine via Instagram

Last June, Chicago rapper Skeezy bragged online about Reese's assault, which he shared in still images via Instagram. A video, which Tekashi posted on his social media page, began circulating on the internet as well. Lil Reese admitted in a since-deleted tweet that he was jumped.

"I got jump[ed] by like 5 niggas all that other shit tell them kill the lies. I got up still fighting ain't no hoe [in] me bro. I'm dolo them niggas kno them hoe ass niggas snake me," he wrote at the time.

6ix9ine and Lil Reese have exchanged words in the past. Reese is also a close friend of Chief Keef. Tekashi was allegedly involved in an attempted shooting aimed at Keef prior to 6ix9ine's arrest for federal firearms and racketeering charges in 2018. Nonetheless, Reese has also called 6ix9ine a snitch for testifying while on trial.