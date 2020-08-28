Lil Reese Has Had it With 6ix9ine, Calls Out Tekashi’s Girlfriend

Following 6ix9ine's recent trip to Chicago that resulted in a brief social media battle between himself and Lil Reese, the Chi-town native has called out 6ix9ine and his girlfriend, Jade.

On Friday (Aug. 28), Lil Reese threw a subliminal at 6ix9ine and name-dropped his girlfriend, Jade, on Twitter after Tekashi uploaded an old video yesterday of Reese getting jumped by a presumed rival rapper. In a post shared via social media, Reese explained that he won't allow anyone to punk him on the internet, including 6ix9ine.

"That nigga a bitch I never go out like a pussy that nigga on a bald head lil trick ass Mexican," Reese wrote.

As the brief rant continues, the "Distance" rapper took aim at 6ix9ine's lady. "Aye tell his wife jade mind her business wit that fake hard ass," the 27-year-old rhymer continued.

The beef between Reese, who is a close friend of Chief Keef, and 6ix9ine started after Reese left a comment on Tekashi's Instagram post while the Brooklyn rapper was promoting his forthcoming album, Tattle Tales. "I heard you just tried to sneak on block bro lol don't lose yo life playing on internet 69," Reese said. The "Gooba" rapper later replied, "I just seen a video of u shitten on yourself :(."

After 6ix9ine posted the clip of Lil Reese getting jumped, he uploaded a parody video of himself reenacting the incident, in which he can be seen in a brown-stained diaper.