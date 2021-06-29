Lil Reese Says He Would Give 6ix9ine’s Dad Money

It’s no secret that 6ix9ine loves to troll Lil Reese, but it looks like the Chicago rapper was able to give Tekashi a taste of his own medicine.

On Monday (June 28), Reese jumped on Twitter to taunt 6ix9ine after reports surfaced online that the Brooklyn rapper's father is homeless. In the Page Six article, published on June 25, the elder Daniel Hernandez Sr. claimed that his famous son won’t help him out.

“Where his daddy at I give him some money,” Reese tweeted from his Twitter account.

As previously reported, the 60-year-old Hernandez has been living in a shelter for the past two years. Despite 6ix9ine's success, he reportedly won't lift a finger to help his father.

“Now he’s going to know I’ve been here (the shelter) for, what, two years already?” 6ix9ine's dad tells the newspaper. “You think he’d come hook me up with something. He’s been giving money to other people. He gives money to everybody. 'Here, here, here.'"

6ix9ine and his father have reportedly been estranged since he was 9 years old. Hernandez Sr. tried to make amends with his son back in December of 2019 when he appeared at the Brooklyn rhymer’s sentencing for racketeering charges. Hernandez was denied the opportunity to speak in court, but later expressed that it would be best for his son to remain behind bars where he could be safe.

"I feel glad that he’s safe in there," the rapper's father said outside the courtroom. "You know what I mean? Because there's nothing gonna happen. Outside, you know they’re going to try to kill because of all the stuff that he was saying, blah blah. You guys know what I mean. I don’t have to explain. It’s a scary situation. He’s a target, he’s a target. He can’t even hide. His face, his tattoos, '69'—he ain’t going nowhere."

Since 6ix9ine's release from prison in April of 2020, Hernandez Sr. reportedly has not spoken to his son.