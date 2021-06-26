6ix9ine’s Father Living in Homeless Shelter, Claims Son Won’t Give Him Any Money

6ix9ine's father is homeless and claims his famous son won't do anything to lend a helping hand.

The elder Daniel Hernandez Sr. spoke with Page Six on Friday (June 25), revealing he has been living in a homeless shelter for the past two years. “Because I don’t have an apartment, he doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter,” 60-year-old Hernandez told the outlet. “Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”

The rapper's father has seen his son's rising success, extravagant spending ways and possibly his claims about making $500,000 a show. Yet, when it comes to helping out his dad, Hernandez Sr. is at a loss as to why he hasn't been financially taken care of by his son. “You think he’d come hook me up with something,” Tekashi's dad said. “He’s been giving money to other people. He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.'”

Tekashi and his father have reportedly been estranged since the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant was 9 years old. Back in December of 2019, Sr. seemingly tried to make amends when he showed up to court for 6ix9ine's sentencing for racketeering charges. He was denied the opportunity to speak in court, but later expressed happiness about Tekashi being behind bars, saying it was the safest place for him at the moment.

"I feel glad that he’s safe in there," Hernandez said outside the courtroom. "You know what I mean? Because there's nothing gonna happen. Outside, you know they’re going to try to kill because of all the stuff that he was saying, blah blah. You guys know what I mean. I don’t have to explain. It’s a scary situation. He’s a target, he’s a target. He can’t even hide. His face, his tattoos, '69'—he ain’t going nowhere."

It appears the two have not had contact since 6ix9ine was released from prison in April of 2020.