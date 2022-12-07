6ix9ine Resurfaces With YouTuber Steve Will Do It in a Balenciaga Store, Steve Makes ‘I Like Little Girls’ Joke

6ix9ine is back outside. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper recently resurfaced in a Balenciaga store with popular YouTuber Steve Will Do It who made a questionable joke about "little girls."

On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Steve Will Do It shared video on his Instagram Story of himself hanging out with Tekashi. In the clip, the duo are walking into a Balenciaga store.

"Alright, guys. We are at Balenciaga," Steve narrates the video. "I just wanna say, everything I saw on the internet is fake."

Steve then approaches 6ix9ine who is serving as faux security at the door to the store.

"Do you have ID, sir?" 6ix9ine asks.

"I like little girls," Steve responds, which is apparently the password Tekashi was looking for. After Steve enters, he takes note of the amount of people shopping.

"There's so many people in here," Steve adds while walking around the store. "Everything you see on the internet is so fake because there is so many people in here."

Balenciaga is in the midst of controversy following an ad campaign that featured children holding stuffed animals wearing BDSM apparel. Back in October, Balenciaga made headlines for cutting ties with Kanye West following his continual anti-Semitic statements.

6ix9ine and Steve Will Do It have a history. Back in April, Lil Durk look-alike Perkio claimed he was set up by Steve and ambushed by 6ix9ine in a viral video that shows Tekaski giving Perk a jacket commemorating King Von's death as a slight to Lil Durk.

See Video of 6ix9ine and Steve Will Do It Trolling in a Balenciaga Store Below