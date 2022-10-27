6ix9ine Claims Kanye West Flew Him Out to Work on New Music This Year, But He Didn’t Like What Ye Was Making

6ix9ine is claiming he was part of Kanye West's Donda 2 sessions but declined to be a part of the project after hearing what Ye was working on.

Tekashi was a guest on Andrew Tate's Tate Speech podcast on Tuesday (Oct. 25). During the show, naturally, the subject of Ye's recent downfall came up. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper-federal informant said he worked with Kanye on his latest album in January, after Ye flew him to California to hit the studio, and described the experience.

"We stayed at the NoBu Hotel in Malibu[,Calif.]," 6ix9ine recalled at the 1:20:27-mark of the interview. "He stayed in a hotel a block away from his house. He was just working on music but it was nothing that I wanted to work on. I respect he creative genius but I'm never going to do something I don't want to do."

As far as his thoughts on Kanye's recent anti-Semitic antics, 6ix9ine said he respected the controversial rapper's stance.

"I think he's standing on business," 6ix9ine added. I love Kanye. I love what he stand for and he does what the fuck he wants, when there's billionaires, trillionaires, millionaires in your ear and they are saying, 'Kanye this is not the respectable thing.' He worked himself so high that he doesn't have to bow down to a dollar."

Though he's been steadfast in his anti-Semitic rhetoric over the past few weeks, Kanye recently apologized to the Jewish community in a recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast.

"I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person. I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers," Ye said.

The apology comes after several companies have cut ties with the rapper.

Check Out 6ix9ine's Interview on Tate Speech Below