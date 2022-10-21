Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Screamed at Him on the Phone in Attempt to Turn Him Against Pete Davidson

Charlamagne Tha God is reacting to getting called out by Kanye West on the now-infamous, since-deleted episode of Drink Champs, for speaking on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's sexual relationship in the past.

On Friday (Oct. 21), Charlamagne Tha God shared a snippet of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, where he addressed Ye blasting him for previously saying Kanye was mad at Kim Kardashian and Pete's relationship because the former Saturday Night Live actor is wielding a 10-inch penis. Charla claimed it was in fact Kanye who told him Pete was packing during a wild phone call last year.

"When me and Kanye got into an argument, he called me last November," Charlamagne recounted. "He’s basically trying to get me on board to shit on somebody he knows is my friend, Pete Davidson. He’s like, ‘we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe,’ talking about Kim. I’m like, ‘you know Pete is my friend, right?'"

After hearing that, Kanye allegedly turned up on Charlamagne.

"'My wife is out here fucking a White boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won't help me?'" Charlamagne said Kanye began yelling. "'My wife is out here fucking a White boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that's your friend, but you're supposed to be culture.' He's screaming on the phone."

"What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?" Charlamagne added. "The reason I keep bringing up Pete's penis on the radio is because I know it fucks with you. And you said that to me. But he gets on the interview and acts like he don't know where it came from. The muthafucka is a master manipulator."

Charlamagne captioned the video, "I Think In Life You Should Always Tell The Whole Story. There was some context missing from this story told on @drinkchamps so I decided to provide it. Sending Healing Energy To Everyone Who Needs It This Morning. Felt Petty might delete later…… 🎥."

Kanye West's Drink Champs Charlamagne rant was referencing the time back in March, when Charlamagne trolled Ye during a Donkey of the Day segment by revealing Kanye West was acting out over Kim and Pete dating because the comedian is well hung.

Several people who were once allies with Kanye West have turned on the rapper in the wake of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt stunt and anti-Semitic comments. Brands are beginning to distance themselves from the controversial artist as well. Most recently, Balenciaga announced they have cut ties with Ye.

See Charlamagne Tha God Reacting to Getting Called Out by Kanye West on Drink Champs Below