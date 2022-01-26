Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Kanye West’s Pete Davidson’s Diss Was ‘Corny as Hell,’ Asks What Happened to Jesus

Charlamagne Tha God isn't a fan of Kanye West's diss towards SNL comedian Pete Davidson on The Game's new song "Eazy."

During a recent episode of Charlamagne and Andrew Schulz's Brilliant Idiots podcast on Jan. 21, the radio personality and TV show host shared his thoughts on Ye saying that he wanted to beat up Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kanye West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The former couple are currently in the middle of a divorce. The video can be found at the bottom of this post.

"I thought Kanye's bar to Pete [Davidson] was corny as hell," C Tha God began. "I didn't like it."

"What happened to Jesus?" Charla continued, referring to Kanye being firm in his Christian faith. "What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records and now all of a sudden you wanna beat up Pete Davidson?"

"Eazy," the song The Breakfast Club morning show host is referring to, dropped on Jan. 15. Davidson was reportedly humored by the track after it dropped. On the Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, Big Duke, DJ Premier and Cash Jones-produced record, which belongs to The Game and features Ye, Kanye raps, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)."

Kanye is referencing the horrendous car crash he was in before getting his big break with Jay-Z and signing to Roc-A-Fella Records back in April of 2005. Yeezy mentioned the incident, which resulted in his jaw being wired shut, on his breakout single, "Through the Wire."

Aside from Kanye West vocalizing his apparent dislike for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance, he recently appeared to fire off a warning to Kim and her family, whom he claims is attempting to get in between himself and the children he and Kim share.

"’Cause they can go on SNL and make jokes," Kanye said while speaking with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked. "They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating, whatever they want to do. They can block deals. They could do all that type of stuff."

"But I’ma tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids," Ye continued, directing his attention at the camera. "Don’t play with my kids. Whoever y’all work for, whoever y’all think the family is working for, I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children. And it’s going to be all legal. It’s going to be all legal, baby."

Kanye, on the other hand, seems to be dating actress Julia Fox, who shared with Interview Magazine earlier this month her experience with the rapper. She met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve.

Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce from Kanye West last year.

Check out the interview below. Charlamagne speaks on Kanye's Pete Davidson diss around the 1:05:00-mark.