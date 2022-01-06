Actress Julia Fox Reveals What It’s Been Like Dating Kanye West

Actress Julia Fox has given a brief statement to Interview Magazine that reveals what it has been like dating Kanye West for the last week.

Earlier tonight (Jan.6), Interview Magazine published a two-paragraph statement written by Fox detailing what it's been like having been on two dates with ’Ye. The Uncut Gems actress described how she met the rapper and how their relationship has blossomed with unexpected speed.

"I met ’Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," she began. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. ’Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously."

"At the restaurant, ’Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" she continued. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner ’Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. 'Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

Additionally, a number of intimate photographs taken of the couple in a hotel room were published, including two with Fox on top of West while he laid on the floor. You can see them below.

The two entertainers were romantically linked last week when the went on a date to Carbone restaurant in Miami.

Kanye's relationship status has been taking over headlines for a few weeks now. From him buying the house across the street from Kim Kardashian (and then tearing it down just to build a new one) to being spotted in a hotel room with two other women before his first date with Fox, it seems like every day there's a new development in ’Ye's love life. At this point, we'll just have to wait and see what tomorrow brings.