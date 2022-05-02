Pete Davidson Appears to Have Initials of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Children Tattooed on His Neck

Pete Davidson appears to have gotten more ink in dedication of his budding relationship with Kim Kardashian. Kanye West might not be too happy about it.

On Sunday (May 1), photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson that look like they were taken by paparazzi began to circulate online. In the photos, Pete and Kim are in the back of a car. A close-up of the Saturday Night Live comedian shows that he has a new tattoo on his neck with the letters "KNSCP." The letters could be interpreted to represent the first initials in the names of Kim and her four children with Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

This wouldn't be the first time the comedian has apparently gotten ink in dedication to his new relationship with Kim. Back in March, Pete Davidson got a tattoo that reads, "My Girlfriend Is a Lawyer," on his collar bone.

There's been pretty much radio silence from Kanye West since his Instagram account was put on 24-hour suspension back in March. Previous to that, Ye was constantly expressing his dislike for his ex-wife's new boyfriend. Kanye dissed Pete on the track "Eazy" in February, and went as far as to kidnap, bury and behead a claymation version of the comedian in the "Eazy" music video.

Kanye West would later claim Pete texted him bragging about being in bed with Kim. Pete's alleged texts later leaked on social media. Kanye continued to call out Pete up until his Instagram account was suspended. Ye even sparked what appears to be irreparable beef with Kid Cudi due to Cudi's friendship with the SNL star.

Pete Davidson joked about being clowned by Kanye in his recent return to standup comedy. The new tattoo surely won't help things.

Check out photos of Pete Davidson's new ink below.