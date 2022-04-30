Pete Davidson Jokes About Kanye West’s Alleged Davidson AIDS Rumor in Standup Return

UDPATE: (May 6, 2022):



Video of Pete Davidson's Netflix Is a Joke set where he references Kanye West has been released.

Check out the snippet of the show below.

ORIGINAL STORY (April 30, 2022):



During his recent stand-up routine, Pete Davidson joked about Kanye West allegedly spreading rumors about him having AIDS.

According to a report on Entertainment Tonight, which was published on Friday (April 29), Pete returned to the stand-up stage for the first time in three years at the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl last Thursday (April 28) in Los Angeles. Pete reportedly opened his set with jokes about Ye targeting Pete on social media.

According to the outlet, Pete joked that he believed Kanye when the Chicago rapper-producer said Pete had AIDS because Kanye is “a genius.” The Saturday Night Live comedian went on to joke that being humiliated by Kanye West is “weird when you can't do anything about it."

Pete is referring to a TMZ report back in January that claimed Kanye was allegedly spreading rumors about Pete having AIDS and being a junkie.

Kanye would later go on social media rants in February to diss the SNL comedian. In now-deleted IG posts, Ye accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of allegedly not allowing Ye to see his children and referring to her boyfriend Pete as "Skete.”

A month later, Kanye went on another tangent where he claimed Pete was pushing Ye's buttons behind the scenes by bragging about being in bed with Kim Kardashian via text messages.

And, of course, there's the claymation music video for The Game and Kanye West's “Eazy” track, in which Ye fictitiously kidnaps Pete, buries him up to his neck and grows roses out of his head. An animated Kanye then beheads another person and even cradles his head.

A source close to Pete reportedly claimed that the comedian found the "Eazy" video hilarious.

"[Pete] finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," the insider said. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

Kanye West has been quiet as of late on social media ever since he was put in Instagram jail for 24 hours back in March.