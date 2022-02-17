Kanye West Goes in on Pete Davidson, Posts Saturday Night Live Skit With Pete Saying Ye Needs Medication

Kanye West is going in on Pete Davidson on Instagram with posts featuring a Saturday Night Live skit in which the comedian says Ye needs medication.

On Thursday (Feb. 17), the Chicago rapper-producer jumped on his IG account and posted a video of a 2018 SNL skit in which Pete called out Kanye for his bizarre rant on an SNL episode prior where he announced his support for then-President Donald Trump. In the clip, the comedian jokes about Ye getting off his medication and revealed that he’s taking medicine for his own mental illness and it’s not a big deal. At the end of his skit, he aimed a message to Kanye. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse for acting like a jackass,” he said.

In the caption, Yeezy wrote, “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him[.] This is not harassment[.] This is payback.”

Kanye’s post was previously followed by another entry where he shared an image of Pete wearing a MAGA-inspired red hat that reads, “Make Kanye 2006 Again.” The Donda 2 creator wrote in the caption, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

Kanye’s latest attacks at Pete come after the actor returned to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 16) after a three-year hiatus. Under the handle @pmd, the account has already reached 1 million followers. Pete hasn’t posted anything and is only following two people: his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and fellow actor Sebastian Stan.

Kanye must have caught wind of Pete’s return on IG and decided to troll him. As you may know, Ye has had an issue with Pete ever since he started dating his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Things came to a head when Ye announced that he hopes to reunite with Kim and get his family back.

Last week, in a since-deleted post, Kanye called Pete a "dickhead" and claimed the comedian dated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In the post, Kanye uploaded an edited photo of Kim and Pete holding hands but not showing their faces. Ye captioned the image, "LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND."

In other deleted posts, Kanye has referred to Pete as “Skete” and allegedly threatened bodily harm to him.

Fans have been calling out Kanye for harassing both Kim and Pete on social media. On Tuesday (Feb. 15), Kanye took accountability for his hostile posts on his IG but denied that he was harassing Kim. He also promised to communicate better on social media.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication," he wrote in the since-deleted post. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

It looks like Kanye has gone back on his word.

Watch Pete Davidson’s SNL skit that has Kanye West so upset below.