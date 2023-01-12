Young Thug Judge Orders Juror to Write 30-Page Essay After She Skipped Jury Duty – Report

A juror in Young Thug's YSL RICO trial missed jury duty to take a trip to the Caribbean and was reprimanded by the judge in the case who reportedly ordered her to complete a 30-page essay.

The jury selection process continues in the trial, as the court tries to narrow down the number of people who will ultimately decide Young Thug and his 13 codefendants' fates. A strange moment occurred in the process earlier this week when a juror did not report and was said to have taken a trip to the Dominican Republic. The woman returned on Thursday (Jan. 12) and was admonished by Judge Ural Glanville, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Shaddi Abusaid.

"Juror No. 64, the woman who went to the Dominican Republic instead of returning to court for the #YSL trial, is addressing the judge alongside her attorney," Abusaid tweeted on Thursday. "She says she contacted jury services and sent them an email of her travel itinerary before leaving on her business trip. 'Every move I made was to not be negligent of the jury summons,' Juror 64 told the judge."

In response to the explanation, Judge Glanville assigned the woman a 30-page essay on the significant role of jury duty.

"Judge Glanville said he won't hold her in contempt. Instead, he's making her write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. It's due in three weeks and the judge is running it through a plagiarism checker," Abusaid posted. "'Years ago, people who looked like us couldn’t serve on juries,' Glanville told the woman. 'It was prohibited.'"

The judge also provided strict guidelines for the paper.

"Glanville wants it APA style with 10 primary sources and 10 secondary sources. She'll come back on Feb. 13 to discuss her essay," Abusaid added.

Young Thug is currently one of 14 codefendants in the YSL RICO case in Georgia that are taking their chances in trial. The prosecution accuses the record label of actually being a violent street gang. Young Thug, who prosecutors say is the spearhead of the organization, has been charged with eight counts of violating the RICO Act. He also faces possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun charges.

The jury is being narrowed down from hundreds of potential people in the jury pool. The trial is expected to take up to a year to complete, with the prosecution saying they have over 300 witnesses ready to testify against the group. Several people who were initially indicted in the case last May have already taken plea deals including Gunna.