Young Thug Codefendant Dropped From YSL RICO Case After Being Diagnosed With Schizophrenia – Report

Young Thug's YSL RICO case took another bizarre turn after one of the rapper's codefendants has reportedly been dropped from the case after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

On Monday (May 9), Judge Ural Glanville removed Jayden Myrick from the trial, according to local Atlanta news outlet Atlanta Journal Constitution. The decision comes after a health evaluation concluded that Myrick is schizophrenic and he admitted to Judge Glanville that he hadn't taken his medication in months.

Myrick initially elected to represent himself in the case. However, the court ordered him to undergo mental testing earlier this year when he stated he was getting legal consultation from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"I’m not the regular inmate, I be with Joe Biden and Donald Trump and they be talking to me," Myrick said at one point during that hearing, according to the AJC. "Donald Trump is going to get me out."

Myrick will now be tried separately in the case. He is already doing life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murder in October of 2022. Myrick shot and killed Christian Broder who was leaving a wedding outside an Atlanta country club in July of 2018.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County District Attorneys Office for comment.

The YSL RICO case is now down to 10 codefendants. Eighteen people have taken plea deals including Gunna and Young Thug's brother Unfoonk. Last week, Unfoonk, born Quantavious Grier, was arrested on a gun charge just five months after making a plea deal in the case last December.

The YSL trial began in January and has been moving at snail's pace. After four months, both sides have yet to pick a jury. Authorities are accusing YSL of actually being a violent gang that has wrecked havoc on the Atlanta streets for nearly a decade with Young Thug as its spearhead.