Ice Spice and Joe Biden’s A.I. Conversation – Listen

As the world of artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Ice Spice is able to have an A.I. conversation with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), a brief audio clip began to make its rounds across social media in which an artificially orchestrated conversation between Ice Spice and Joe Biden finds an A.I. version of America's Commander-in-Chief shooting his shot at the Bronx, N.Y. rapper. Using common terminology within hip-hop culture, fugazi Biden yearns for the attention of one Ice Spice, but the imitation Ice isn't here for it.

"Hey, Icy Spicy, I wear Nike Tech," says President Biden as the artificially manipulated chat begins in the video below.

"Um, you're like 80, bro," the deepfake version of Ice Spice replies.

"Don't worry, I'm a munch, on God," fake Biden assures the "Munch (Feelin’ U)" spitter. "I put that on gang."

Fake Ice Spice once again shuts down the President by replying, "I'm not sure this is going to work out at all."

"Icy Spicy, please just give me this one chance," pleads A.I. Joe.

Suddenly, a comedic swerve is added into the counterfeit convo with an appearance by an A.I. version of famed podcaster Joe Rogan.

"Joe, are you hitting on Ice Spice again?" phony Rogan interjects.

Without answering Joe Rogan's inquiry or further addressing Ice Spice, the artificial version of the President of the United States finishes the brief exchange with a simple statement regarding another rapper who happens to be currently embroiled in a RICO case in Georgia.

"Free Young Thug," says A.I. Joe Biden.

The hilarious deepfake conversation between Ice Spice and Joe Biden posted below follows another instance in which the internet has had some fun at the expense of the unlikely pairing. A few days prior, a TikTok user who goes by dirtyplusred posted a clip of the nation's Commander-in-Chief reciting some lyrics from Ice Spice's current single, "In Ha Mood."

"Bae, I'm not stayin’, I just wanna play," Biden raps. "In the party, he just wanna rump/Big boobs and the butt stay plump/She a baddie, she know she a ten/She a baddie with her baddie friend/They like, "Ice, how you always stay hot?/Oh, they mad 'cause I keep makin' bops/Oh, she mad 'cause I'm takin' her spot/If I was bitches, I'd hate me a lot—Grahh."

This isn't the first time artificial intelligence has infiltrated hip-hop culture. Back in August of last year, A.I. generated rapper FN Meka, who at the time had over 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, became the first virtual artist signed to a deal with a major record label. However, within just two days, Capitol Records dismantled ties with the robotic MC as the result of an outpour of backlash the label and FN Meka's creators received for its frequent use of the N-word in its lyrics.

Most recently, deepfake technology was used by renowned producer David Guetta to artificially create a song with Eminem's voice. After video footage surfaced of Guetta playing the song during a live DJ set, the use of Slim Shady's A.I. vocals sparked debate all over social media.

Listen to the A.I. Conversation Between Ice Spice and Joe Biden Below