Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Redman and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With just days left in 2024, rappers are still getting off projects before the new year. This week, a Florida rapper drops a Christmas-themed release, a rapper from Memphis continues a project series, a New Jersey MC puts out a long-awaited sequel and more.

Kodak Black Delivers Gift for the Streets Project

Kodak Black has been very active in the fourth quarter of 2024. The South Florida rapper released his third offering in two months, Gift for the Streets, on Christmas Day. The 12-song offering features guest spots from Lil Yachty, Rob49, Juvenile, B.G. It comes on the heels of the November mixtapes Dieuson Octave and Trill Bill.

NLE Choppa Drops Off Picasso: Sluffin SZN x Slut SZN Project

NLE Choppa has something else to say before the ball drops. The Memphis, Tenn. rapper dropped the surprise project Sluffin SZN x Slut SZN on Christmas Eve. With 23 songs in total, Choppa taps Summer Walker, Skilla Baby, Yung Bleu, T-Pain and more for the year-end release. It caps off a 2024 that saw Choppa release five projects in total.

Redman Finally Releases Muddy Waters Too Album

Redman's Muddy Waters Too might be one of the most delayed albums in hip-hop history. The New Jersey rapper first teased the sequel to his critically acclaimed 1996 album over a decade ago and since then, he's continued to insist the follow-up will arrive. The new LP is finally here. It features 32 tracks and contains assists from Method Man, Snoop Dogg, Sheek Louch, Faith Evans and more.

