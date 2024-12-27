Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Redman and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Redman and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

NLE Choppa Ent./Warner Records/ Vulture Love/Capitol Records / Gilla House/Riveting Music

With just days left in 2024, rappers are still getting off projects before the new year. This week, a Florida rapper drops a Christmas-themed release, a rapper from Memphis continues a project series, a New Jersey MC puts out a long-awaited sequel and more.

Kodak Black Delivers Gift for the Streets Project

Kodak Black has been very active in the fourth quarter of 2024. The South Florida rapper released his third offering in two months, Gift for the Streets, on Christmas Day. The 12-song offering features guest spots from Lil Yachty, Rob49, Juvenile, B.G. It comes on the heels of the November mixtapes Dieuson Octave and Trill Bill.

Read More: Here Are the Best-Selling Rappers of 2024 So Far

NLE Choppa Drops Off Picasso: Sluffin SZN x Slut SZN Project

NLE Choppa has something else to say before the ball drops. The Memphis, Tenn. rapper dropped the surprise project Sluffin SZN x Slut SZN on Christmas Eve.  With 23 songs in total, Choppa taps Summer Walker, Skilla Baby, Yung Bleu, T-Pain and more for the year-end release. It caps off a 2024 that saw Choppa release five projects in total.

Read More: Hip-Hop's Biggest First-Week Sales for Projects in 2024

Redman Finally Releases Muddy Waters Too Album

Redman's Muddy Waters Too might be one of the most delayed albums in hip-hop history. The New Jersey rapper first teased the sequel to his critically acclaimed 1996 album over a decade ago and since then, he's continued to insist the follow-up will arrive. The new LP is finally here. It features 32 tracks and contains assists from Method Man, Snoop Dogg, Sheek Louch, Faith Evans and more.

Listen to all the new projects this week from Ice Spice and more below.

  • Gift for the Streets

    Kodak Black
    Vulture Love/Capitol Records
    loading...

  • Picasso: Sluffin SZN x Slut SZN

    NLE Choppa
    NLE Choppa Ent./Capitol Records
    loading...

  • Muddy Waters Too

    Redman
    Gilla House/Riveting Music
    loading...

  • Y2K!: I'm Just a Girl (Deluxe)

    Ice Spice
    10k Projects/Capitol Records
    loading...

  • Slime Season 1

    Young Thug
    Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment
    loading...

  • Slime Season 2

    Young Thug
    Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment
    loading...

  • Christopher Season 4

    Don Trip
    MRVL Recording Group/Connect Music
    loading...

See 10 of the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2024

Filed Under: Don Trip, Ice Spice, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Redman, Young Thug
Categories: Music, New Music, News

More From XXL