Here Are 10 of the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2024

Hip-hop had a lot to offer in 2024 in the form of epic beef, record-breaking tours and major award show wins. What can't be overlooked amid all the headlines is the great hip-hop projects that were delivered this year by some of the rap game's biggest artists, rising stars and most talented producers.

Kendrick Lamar had all eyes on him since the March release of Future and Metro Boomin's chart-topping single "Like That" featuring K-Dot had the internet going nuts. Following a battle for the ages with Drake, which produced the five-time Grammy-nominated single "Not Like Us," Dot delivered his surprise new album, GNX, on Nov. 22, which didn't disappoint. The highly anticipated LP finds the Compton, Calif. rapper fully embracing the West Coast sound, tapping in with underground artists and offering answers and self-reflection.

Tyler, The Creator returned in 2024 with another masterpiece in the form of the album, Chromakopia. The new effort, which follows his last two Grammy-winning albums, Igor and Call Me If You Get Lost, sat atop the Billboard 200 chart for three consecutive weeks; a feat no other rapper can lay claim to this year. On this release, Tyler excels in production, creativity and execution in ways that only he's capable of doing.

Despite not being brand new to the scene, TDE's Doechii had a breakout year, thanks to the release of her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, which rightfully earned a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album. The Florida artist proves her worth as a rapper on the highly entertaining release, which includes the bubbly single "Nissan Altima."

—C.V.C II

See 10 of the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2024