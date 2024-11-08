Kendrick Lamar Leads Rappers With Most 2025 Grammy Nominations

The 2025 Grammy Awards nominees have been announced and Kendrick Lamar leads rappers for the most nominations.

Knedrick Lamar Is Rapper With Most Grammy Nominations

On Friday (Nov. 8), The Recording Academy rolled out the entire list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which is scheduled to take place in February. K-Dot is hip-hop's most highly represented artist having earned seven nods. The Compton, Calif. rapper's chart-topping single "Not Like Us" has been nominated for five awards including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year and Best Music Video. In addition, Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar is also up for Best Rap Peformance and Best Rap Song.

Kendrick enjoyed a 12-month run that did not include an album, but did include him being a part of some of the biggest moments in hip-hop. He returned to action following a hiatus on "Like That" in March, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He later engaged in an epic beef with Drake that produded the No. 1 hit "Not Like Us."

Other hip-hop artists up for multiple golden gramophones at the 2025 Grammy Awards include Eminem, Doechii, Chris Brown, Future, Metro Boomin, Post Malone and Mustard. Beyoncé leads all nominees with 11.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



Kendrick is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Killer Mike who walked away with multiple awards at the 2024 event. The Atlanta rapper swept the rap category earning the awards for Best Rap Album (Michael), Best Rap Song ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, and Best Rap Performance ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane).

Check out all the rappers nominated for 2025 Grammy Awards below.

