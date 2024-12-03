Here Are the Best-Selling Rappers of 2024 So Far

2024 has been an eventful year in hip-hop with some of the genre's biggest names making their mark on the year and putting numbers on the boards.

The year seemed to belong to Kendrick Lamar who boasted three No. 1 singles: Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us" and "Sqabble Up." He also put out the chart-topping album GNX, which was the second-biggest debut for a rap album in 2024.

Despite not dropping an album, Drake was still a force to be reckoned with. The Boy engaged in the biggest rap beef in decades with Kendrick Lamar, which produced several singles. Overall, it was a light year for Drizzy but that didn't stop him from doing numbers on his previous releases.

Future reached new heights in 2024. The Atlanta rapper became the first hip-hop artist to have three No. 1 albums in a calendar year, completing the feat in only six months. All three of his releases this year—We Don't Trust You with Metro Boomin, We Still Don't Trust You with Metro Booomin and Mixtape Pluto—debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Ye quietly had a big year as well. He released the long-awaited Vultures 1 album with Ty Dolla $ign in February, which debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for consecutive weeks. The album produced the hit single "Carnival" featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid. The newly formed duo also put out Vultures 2 in August.

Check out the best-selling rappers in 2024 so far by total album units sold, according to numbers compiled by ChartData below.