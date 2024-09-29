Future Becomes First Rapper to Score Three No. 1 Albums in Six Months

Future has become the first rapper to score three No. 1 album in six months. The Atlanta rapper's project, Mixtape Pluto, will land at the top spot of the Billboard 200 album chart this week.

Future Makes History With Three No. 1 Albums in Six Months

According to a Billboard report, published on Sunday (Sept. 29), Future earned his 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Mixtape Pluto, his third album release of 2024. The LP moved 129,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release.

With his chart achievement, the 40-year-old artist has made history by becoming the first rapper to ever secure three chart-topping albums in just six months. In fact, he's the only solo musical artist to ever do it. Earlier this year, Future scored two No. 1 albums with his collaborative projects with hitmaker Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, which were released on March 22 and April 12, respectively.

Future Joins Distinguished List of Artists With Most No. 1s

With his 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, Future Hendrix joins an esteemed group of artists who have achieved the most chart-topping albums during their careers. The ATL rhymer now ties with Eminem, Ye, Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand with having the fifth-most No. 1s on the Billboard 200. Ahead of them are The Beatles with an unprecedented 19 No. 1 albums, followed by Jay-Z and Taylor Swift with 14 each and Drake with 13 chart-toppers.

On Sunday (Sept. 29), Future hopped on his Instagram story to show his shock of achieving three No. 1s this year. In a post, Future shared a black-and-white photo of himself and captioned it: "Ooh S**t! 3 #1s Is Krazy Work!"

He also thanked producer Southside for his role as Executive Producer on Mixtape Pluto.

"Southside I can't thank enough for being a team player. 808 mafia for infinity [eagle emoji]," Future wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Watch Future's "Teflon Don" Music Video

Watch Future's "Told My" Music Video