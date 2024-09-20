Future Drops Mixtape Pluto – Listen

Future is back in mixtape mode as he releases his latest project Mixtape Pluto just in time to close out the final few days of summer.

After teasing the project for months, the Future is now. On Friday (Sept. 20), Hendrix released his new mixtape Mixtape Pluto. The latest offering, Future's third in 2024, is 17 songs in length and is sans features. On the production side, Future enlists frequent collaborators Southside and Wheezy Outta Here.

Future first appeared to tease fans with a mixtape back in May. However, that particular announcement turned out to be for a new song. Later that month, he insisted he wouldn't rest until the new tape was complete. On Aug. 4, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram along with the caption, "Mixtape Future Loading." Travis Scott got in on the promo on Sept. 2 by sharing a snippet of the song "South of France" on social media. Then, on Sept. 9, Hendrix heightened expectations with a trailer for the new offering before the official announcement was made two days later.

Directly on the heels of Future and Metro Boomin wrapping up their We Trust You Tour on Sept. 9 in Vancouver, Hendrix wasted little time making it publicly known that he was ready to unleash Mixtape Pluto. With an Instagram post on Sept. 10 that unveiled the tape's cover art as well as a new line of Mixtape Pluto merch, Future pinpointed Sept. 20 as the day the long-awaited project would see the light of day.

"F*** the publicity," He typed in the mixtape release announcement below. "I got this out the mud. MIXTAPE PLUTO 9-20-24."

The cover art for Future's Mixtape Pluto is a photo of a home where The Dungeon studio was located. The Dungeon sat inside the basement of producer Rico Wade's mother's house in Atlanta. Rico Wade was a key figure in the production collective Organized Noize and a founding member of the Dungeon Family. Wade served as an instrumental part in producing on albums for OutKast, Goodie Mob and more. He passed away in April of this year. Wade, who's Future's cousin, inspired Future to become a rapper. The Mixtape Pluto cover is a dedication to Wade's legacy.

Future Aims to Be First Rapper With Three No. 1 Projects in One Year

Future is looking to reach a distinguished milestone with his latest offering. He released the We Don't Trust You joint album with Metro Boomin in March, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Future and Metro returned with We Still Don't Trust You on April 12, which also debuted at No. 1. A third No. 1 album this year would place Future among elite company as the only rapper to top the Billboard 200 chart three times in a calendar year.

See Future's Mixtape Pluto Tracklist

1. "Teflon Don"

2. "Lil Demon"

3. "Ski"

4. "Ready to Cook Up"

5. "Plutoski"

6. "Too Fast"

7. "Ocean"

8. "Press the Button"

9. "MJ"

10. "Brazzier"

11. "South of France"

12. "Surfing a Tsunami"

13. "Made My H*e Faint"

14. "Told My"

15. "Oath"

16. "Lost My Dog"

17. "Aye Say Gang"

Check out Future's new mixtape Mixtape Pluto and the project's cover art below.

See Future's Mixtape Pluto Cover Art

future mixtape pluto cover art artwork Epic Records/Freebandz/Sony Music Entertainment loading...

