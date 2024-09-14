Metro Boomin’s Best Collab Albums Ranked

For the last decade, Metro Boomin has been one of the biggest names in the hip-hop production game. The three-time Grammy nominated super producer's sound has been the soundtrack for some of rap's biggest records; Migos' "Bad and Boujee," Post Malone's diamond single "Congratulations," Future's "Mask Off," Ye's "Father Stretch My Hands Part 1," Drake and Future's "Jumpman." The list goes on. He was also the maestro behind 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack and has released two No. 1 albums of his own. When it comes to producing full albums, the St. Louis native excels there, too.

Metro has released over a half-dozen joint projects. Starting with 2016's Savage Mode, Metro helped introduce 21 Savage to the world via cult classic tracks like "No Heart" and "X" featuring Future. That was followed by joint releases with Offset and 21 Savage (Without Warning), Big Sean (Double or Nothing), Nav (Perfect Timing) and 21 Savage again on Savage Mode II.

In 2024, he released two collab projects with Future, We Don't Trust You, which featured the chart-topping single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, and We Still Don't Trust You, both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

There are even a few collab projects fans are still waiting on. Metro and Lil Durk have been teasing a joint release called No Auto Durk for the past couple of years. There is also an album with JID reportedly in the works.

Coming off two hit collab projects in 2024, and hopefully prepping the release of the highly anticipated Savage Mode III, XXL ranks Young Leland's best collab projects to date. Because we definitely want some more.

See XXL's ranking of Metro Boomin's seven collab projects below.