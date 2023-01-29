Chance The Rapper Asks If Ice Spice Is Dissing Him on New Song, She Responds

Ice Spice's new song "In Ha Mood" is making waves on social media, but Chance The Rapper has some questions about one particular line.

On Saturday (Jan. 28), Chance The Rapper jumped on his Instagram Story to ask if Ice Spice was dissing him on her new song, "In Ha Mood." The Chicago rhymer shared Spice's fun video for the song and wondered if the Bronx baddie's lyric, "He a rapper, but don't got a chance," was a diss at him.

"Is this a diss or a shoutout," Chance wrote. He also included a poll for fans to vote "Diss" or "Shoutout" and tagged Ice Spice.

The "Munch (Feeling You)" rapper caught wind of Chano's IG story and reposted it with her response. "Never," she wrote, adding tears of joy emoji to represent her laughter.

Chance responded by posting Spice's response on his IG Story. "Just double checking lol," he typed.

Although Spice's line wasn't directed at Chance The Rapper, many fans believed that bar was aimed at Drake for his song "BackOutsideBoyz." On the song, Drizzy raps, "She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute." Many people speculated that the Toronto rap star was referring to Spice, but that wasn't the case.

"He didn't [diss me]. We spoke about it. He said that was not about me," Spice told Ebro, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning radio show last week.

Ice Spice's "In Ha Mood" is from her latest EP, Like..?, which is available on all digital streaming platforms.

