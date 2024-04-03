Chance The Rapper has announced he and his wife of five years are getting divorced.

Chance The Rapper and Wife Announce Divorce

On Wednesday (April 3), Chance and his wife Kirsten Corely both announced they are ending their marriage via a post on Instagram.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," the post shared via Instagram Story reads below. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you - Chance & Kirsten

Chance and Kirsten's Marital Issues Go Public

Chano and Kirsten got married in 2019. However, recently they had marital issues that have gone public. In October of 2022, Kirsten spoke out after Chance's Twitter account liked a post with sexually explicit content. Last April, she released a statement after video of Chano grinding on women at Carinval went viral. The statement prompted a public response from Chance a few days later. The couple share two daughters named Kensli and Marli.

Chance The Rappe announces divorce from wife Kirsten Corley. chancetherapper/Instagram loading...