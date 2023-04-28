Chance The Rapper Appears to Respond to Relationship Drama With Wife – Watch

Chance The Rapper appears to be responding to relationship drama with his wife Kirsten Corley via jokes on Instagram.

On Friday (April 28), the Chicago rapper shared a clip on his Instagram Story of a standup act from comedian Bill Burr where Burr talks about his own marriage.

"I love my wife to death. I love everything about f**king being married," Burr says in the snippet. "But I'll tell you this right now, we do fight a lot. We do argue all the time. If I've learned anything in five years of marriage, we're always working on me."

Chance's latest issue with his wife appeared to begin when video of Chance The Rapper dutty winin' on random women in Jamaican during Carnival went viral earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Corley appeared to react to the videos on social media by highlighting a passage from acclaimed poet Maya Angelou on her Instagram Story.

"Most people don't grow up. It's too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That's the truth of it," the passage reads. "They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don't grow up Not really. They get older. But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy."

"It's serious business. And You find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed," the section ended.

Chano's wife captioned the post, "I hope one day, we all choose to grow up."

In other Chance-related news, Chano recently announced he will be performing a concert for the 10-year anniversary of his Acid Rap mixtape.

See Chance The Rapper's Apparent Response to Relationship Drama With His Wife Below