Chance The Rapper received a lot of backlash after videos popped up on social media of him grinding on women during Carnival. But now it appears his wife has seemingly responded to Chance's viral dancing videos.

On Wednesday (April 26), Chance The Rapper's wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, shared a post on her Instagram account where she highlighted a passage written by the late author Maya Angelou. It reads, "Most people don't grow up. It's too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That's the truth of it."

"They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don't grow up," the passage continued. "Not really. They get older. But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy."

"It's serious business. And You find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed," the section ended.

Chano's wife captioned the post, "I hope one day, we all choose to grow up."

The singular sentence, "they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don't grow up," have fans speculating that Chance's wife was talking about the Chicago rapper's trip to Carnival in Jamaica. Last week, videos surfaced of him grinding on different women at the celebratory street festival. Some people viewed Chance "dancing" with women as harmless fun while other viewed it as Chance cheating on his wife.

Now people are worried that Chance The Rapper's marriage may possibly be on the rocks.

"Chance the rapper and his wife about to end," stated one fan on Twitter. "He’s out here dancing during carnival and his wife decides to post about him being married but hasn’t grown up. And her bio is 'Daughter of the Most High.' That ain’t finna work. They’re clearly not on the same page."

"Lmfao Chance the Rapper made a whole trash album about his wife and 15 seconds of video made her write a novel about how he ain't s**t," tweeted another person.

A third person questioned, "Chance the rapper wife actually has a backbone and doesnt want her man dancing wit hoes.... And the hoes are appalled???"

Let's hope that Chance The Rapper and his wife can work things out.

