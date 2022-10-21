Chance The Rapper’s Wife Responds to Backlash After Chance’s Twitter Account Liked a Post With Sexually Explicit Content

Chance The Rapper’s wife, Kirsten Corley, is speaking out after being trolled due to Chano apparently liking a post on Twitter that featured porn.

On Friday (Oct. 21), Corley hopped on Instagram to address the recent uproar on social media and the trolling she’s been receiving because of the incident.

"Y’all really be reaching," she said in a selfie video released on her Instagram Story. "And he’s never going to address this, but all I have to say is, we were literally at an event all night the night before last, until late. We were celebrating. So, sometimes shit happens on accident. So, all you little trolls that are coming to my page that are getting blocked, y’all can go to hell."

"Make it a great day!!!!" she wrote on the video.

Corley’s response comes after Chance The Rapper was trending last night (Oct. 20), after Twitter users noticed the Chicago rapper liked then unliked a post that purportedly featured trans pornography.

“So Chance The Rapper didn’t know LIKES are public on Twitter,” one person wrote along with a screenshot of the liked tweet and a crying laughing emoji.

"So Chance The Rapper's likes are public and he liked some transgender porn. What are we supposed to do with this information?" someone else posted. "What do y'all be wanting us to do throw rocks at the nigga? Grow up."

Chance The Rapper has been mum on the topic, prompting his significant other to speak up.

See Chance The Rapper’s Wife Addressing Trolls Coming at Her on Social Media Below