These Are the Rappers You Probably Didn’t Know Have a History With Porn
Hip-hop and porn are no stranger to being bedfellows, and have merged over the years to help rappers secure a bag. Historically, rappers have never shied away from X-rated content both in their lyrics and outside of the music. In recent months, some rap artists have joined the popular subscription-based service OnlyFans and are offering adult material to their subscribers.
Recently, Tyga launched his OnlyFans page. While not every OnlyFans account features adult-centered photos and videos, Tyga plans to share X-rated versions of his latest singles, including the explicit version of the video for his new track "Money Mouf" featuring Saweetie and YG. This isn't the first time the "Make It Nasty" rapper has dabbled in the adult entertainment world. In 2012, Tyga directed his first XXX-rated film, Rack City XXX: The Movie, for his Tyga Films production.
A few rappers have even teamed up with porn companies to market themselves over the years. Rap vets like Uncle Luke, Lil Jon and even 50 Cent have appeared in porn films usually hosting or rapping in them, while porn stars perform sexual acts. Some rappers have gone behind the scenes in the porn industry, too. In April of 2018, Young M.A made her directorial debut with the all-female erotic film The Gift for porn giant Pornhub.
There's also moments when some of the game's more popular rappers brought their music to the porn show stage. Lil Wayne and Cardi B have shown their support for porn companies by performing at their annual awards show. In January of 2018, Lil Wayne delivered a wild performance at the 35th annual AVN Awards. Near the closing of his 16-minute set, a crowd of porn stars bum-rushed the stage and started groping the Young Money leader, much to his delight.
The decision for hip-hop to join the porn industry seems to come down to whether it makes dollars and sense. XXL highlights quite a few rappers' history working with porn companies. See how they made their debut in the world of adult entertainment.
Kanye West Curates Inaugural 2018 Pornhub Awards, Debuts "I Love It" Video
Two years ago, Kanye West was tapped by the colossal porn website Pornhub to curate their inaugural Pornhub Awards in Los Angeles. As the creative director for the show in 2018, the mercurial producer used it as a platform to unveil his new Yeezy apparel, promote his G.O.O.D. Music artist Teyana Taylor and premiere his new video “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump. “Pump is like the most,” Kanye told Rolling Stone. “He’s like [one of] the hottest kids. All the porn stars want him. You know that, right?” The video features West and Lil Pump dressed in a giant, box-like outfits spitting sexually explicit barbs at comedian Adele Givens.
Snoop Dogg Releases Adult Film Girls Gone Wild: Doggy Style Uncensored
In 2002, Snoop Dogg became the first celebrity to host the X-rated video series Girls Gone Wild, launched by the now disgraced smut peddler Joe Francis. Girls Gone Wild: Doggy Style is a 60-minute home video that features the Doggfather and a camera crew filming uninhibited revelers (mostly topless women) in New Orleans for Mardi Gras in 2002. "Snoop Dogg was the perfect choice to be the first celebrity host of a Girls Gone Wild video," said Francis in a statement at the time. "At Mardi Gras 2002, he not only proved to be an amazing host and part-time director, but he was a huge draw for crowds of beautiful women."
G-Unit Wins Two AVN Awards for Their 2004 Interactive Adult Film Groupie Love
Nearly two decades ago, G-Unit teamed up with porn company Digital Sin to released an interactive sex DVD called Groupie Love in 2004, based on their Beg for Mercy track of the same name. What made their home video unique from the rest of the porn vids was it allowed the viewer to interact with different types of women (between the naughty girls and the nice girls), and select different sexual positions and camera angles. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks and Young Buck appear in the video as hosts as they reveal how they like to party backstage after a show. In 2005, G-Unit's Groupie Love nabbed two AVN Awards for Best Interactive DVD and Best Music ("Groupie Love").
Tupac Shakur Drops R-Rated Video for "How Do U Want It" Starring Heather Hunter
The smooth banger "How Do U Want It" was one of the many stellar tracks from Tupac Shakur's 1996 album, All Eyez on Me. For the single, three videos were filmed, two by porn actor-turned-director Ron Hightower. Most rap fans are familiar with the clean version in 1996, which features ’Pac and K-Ci & JoJo partying in various settings including at a club with everyone dressed in Renaissance-age outfits. However, in the Adult version, various porn stars, including Heather Hunter, Angel Kelly and Nina Hartley get naked and freaky in the jacuzzi as well as in the club. The third version includes a concert performance featuring Tupac and K-Ci & JoJo, which you can watch below.
Rico Nasty Performs "Smack a Bitch" at 2019 Pornhub Awards
Rico Nasty delivered a high-energy performance at the 2nd annual Pornhub Awards last year. The 2019 XXL Freshman performed “Smack a Bitch,” her heated diss track aimed at Asian Doll. Dressed in an all-black leotard, matching stilettos, lace shawl and wing-like earrings, Rico delivers her bold bars about her rap rival while occasionally flashing her tongue to the crowd. The Maryland rhymer is a huge fan of porn and admires all the women who work in the adult film industry. When asked her top three “nastiest” artists on her sex playlist, Rico named Megan Thee Stallion, Trina and Sukihana. “I like it real nasty,” she teased.
Tyga Directs and Stars in Rack City XXX: The Movie
Capitalizing off his chart-topping single “Rack City,” Tyga made his directorial debut in the porn industry with his adult film Rack City XXX: The Movie in 2012, released through his Tyga Films production. The flick boasts several porn superstars in action, including Jada Fire and Ice La Fox both of which came out of retirement to appear in the project. Tyga, who recently launched an OnlyFans page, bragged to AVN in 2012 that he’s a porn connoisseur. "I watch porn, no doubt," he said. "Sometimes I think it made me grow up a little faster, so I think it helps your sex life or with your girl. You can see what motherfuckers is doin' so you can try it, you know? It helped me.”
Slim Thug Teams Up With Hustler for Hustle & Blow 2
In 2006, Slim Thug showed how H-Town players do it in Texas in the XXX-rated DVD Hustle & Blow 2, distributed by legendary porn magazine Hustler. Although Slim is the host of the video, he did have his hands full introducing porn queens Roxy Reynolds, Misty Stone, Vida Valentine and others as they get busy with their sex partners. Hustler had a good run with the Hustle & Blow series with Atlanta rap group D4L hosting the first installment in 2006 and West Coast rapper Mack 10 appearing in Hustle & Blow 3 (dubbed "It's a Hustler Hoo-Bangin' Party!") in 2007.
Cardi B Performs "Bickenhead" and "She Bad" at the 2019 AVN Awards
Cardi B made history by becoming the first woman to perform at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas in January of 2019. Bardi kicked off the festivities with a sexy medley of "Bickenhead" and "She Bad." Flanked by several female dancers, Bardi flexed her bodacious figure in a sparkling blue-colored bodice and panties, matching high-heel shoes and a sheer cape. Before the awards ceremony, the Bronx rapper also performed a private show for cam girls to her fans' appreciation. Bardi is not shy about her porn addiction. Back in February, she revealed to her followers on Twitter that her favorite type of porn is "scissoring."
Young M.A Directs Her First Adult Film The Gift for Pornhub
Young M.A made her directorial debut for Pornhub in 2018. The “Ooouuu” rapper helmed the all-female erotic visual The Gift, hosted by porn star Asa Akira. "It's about a girl, a virgin," she explained about the movie. "It's her birthday and a friend kinda like sends her off to this place where she's mysteriously walking through different rooms and stuff and finding out, you know, paradise." So far, the film has garnered over 38 million views on the platform. In a 2020 interview with XXL, Young M.A said she's planning to do more adult projects in the future. “I’m just trying to put my hands into everything,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t think I should’ve done Pornhub and that shit went crazy. I’m trying to be a whole entrepreneur. Everything.”
Lil Wayne Gets Groped by Porn Stars While Performing at the 2018 AVN Awards
The AVN Awards have delivered some exciting performances, but none was wilder than Lil Wayne's performance at the 2018 AVN Awards in Las Vegas. Weezy performed a 16-minute medley of his biggest hits, including "A Milli" and "Lollipop." Near the closing of his set, a crowd of porn stars bum-rushed the stage and surrounded the Young Money leader. Some of the ladies got a little naughty and started groping Wayne while he was performing "The Motto," much to his delight. "I died and went to heaven!" Tunechi yelled to his DJ. Afterward, a lusty porn actress grabbed Wayne's manhood during an interview, but he didn't seem to mind.
Sukihana Reveals She Made $1 Million on OnlyFans
It looks like OnlyFans has become the go-to platform for celebrities to connect with their fans and make a bag, especially during the pandemic. The platform is typically used by porn stars to share NSFW content, but rappers have also joined in on the fun. Sukihana, who has raised plenty of eyebrows for her naughty material on her OnlyFans account, said she made over $1 million on the platform. “I’m a millionaire,” she boasted, adding, “I love making money.”
Uncle Luke's Peep Show, Vol. 1 Features Awkward Jay-Z Interview
Luther Campbell was among the first wave of rappers to start dabbling in the adult entertainment industry back in the late 1990s. Under his rap alias Uncle Luke, he's produced several XXX-rated DVD series, including the Freak Show installments. One of his most popular home videos is Uncle Luke's Peep Show, Vol. 1. The DVD contained clips from the Miami rap legend's rap and porn series Uncle Luke's Peep Show, which aired on pay-per-view from 1996-2000. The hour-long video features naked ladies and Luke interviewing rappers like Jay-Z, Lil' Kim and the late The Notorious B.I.G. One awkward segment features Luke chatting with Hov while two naked women are engaged in oral sex inches away from them.
Waka Flocka Flame Drops NSFW Video "Bust" for Pornhub Records
Waka Flocka Flame’s video for “Bust” initially started as an April Fools' joke. On April 1, 2015, Waka tweeted out images of what appeared to be him in an alleged sex tape. “Trust no bitch,” the Atlanta rapper wrote in a tweet. While everyone thought Waka got caught up in a sex tape scandal, it turned out to be an elaborate prank to announce a partnership between Waka's company, 36 Brichous, and Pornhub Records. The Nicholaus Goosen-directed “Bust” video features porn stars like Skin Diamond and Chanel Preston crouched down in front of Waka performing acts you wouldn’t expect from them. You can watch the NSFW clip below.
Lil Jon Parties in Sin City for Vivid Porn Series
Lil Jon entered the world of porn in 2004, when he teamed up with porn company Video Team to release Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz American Sex Series. In 2005, the Atlanta rapper-producer partnered with porn titan Vivid to star and produce two adult DVDs: Lil Jon’s Vivid Vegas Party and Club Lil Jon. The former XXX-rated video features Jon hosting a “sextravaganza” in Sin City with Vivid's exclusive porn stars Mercedez and Lexi Diamond. Lil Jon gets really crunk for Club Lil Jon, which features him hosting a club gig with Vivid stars Tawny Roberts and Monique Alexander getting busy in several hardcore scenes.
Coolio Partners With Pornhub for "Take It to the Hub" Video
In 2014, Coolio teamed up with Pornhub Records to release a promotional video for the label called "Take It to the Hub." In the clip, the West Coast legend is at a pool party rapping about Pornhub's wide selection of videos on their website while several women are shaking their booties in a jacuzzi. At the time, fans thought that Coolio inked a record contract with the porn titan but that wasn't the case. "If I want to see porn, I'll fuckin' put a mirror next to my bed," he told Rolling Stone.
CJ Fly Debuts "Dope" Video on Pornhub
On April 20, 2017, in celebration of 4/20 (aka The Smokers' Holiday), CJ Fly released a NSFW video for "Dope" on Pornhub. Although the song is about CJ's love for marijuana, the naughty video features the Pro Era member surrounded by naked women and tons of weed. According to CJ Fly, the clip was to help promote his Flytrap mixtape and show off "an abundance of weed, women, and cameos from the Pro Era crew." In one scene, the Brooklyn rapper is smoking a blunt while palming a woman's booty, and in multiple scenes, half-naked ladies are twerking and holding voluminous bags of marijuana. Talk about loving Mary Jane.
U.K. Rap Videos Are Found on Pornhub After YouTube Ban
Two years ago, law enforcement in the United Kingdom started cracking down on the drill scene claiming that drill rap is responsible for the high crime rate in London. The Metropolitan Police even went so far as to obtain a court order that effectively banned drill music from being made without their permission. In conjunction with U.K. law enforcement, YouTube banned all U.K. drill videos from their platform due to heavy depictions of gang violence—most notably 1011's "No Hook" and 410’s “Sparkz.” After the YouTube ban, the rappers' visuals (as well as other U.K. drill rap clips) resurfaced on Pornhub. There’s no word if artists received royalties from the streaming of videos on the porn website.
Treach Is Down With O.P.P. in Naturally Naughty Adult Film
While other rappers host or narrate their adult entertainment videos, rapper Treach jumped at the chance to get busy with some "O.P.P." In his 2002 XXX-rated DVD, Naturally Naughty Porno Movie, the Naughty By Nature rapper engages in a hardcore threesome with porn stars Obssesion and Chocolate. Treach continued his sexcapades in the 2003 DVD Sex and the Studio, Vol. 1, produced by Digital Underground’s Money B and Cleetis Mack.
DJ Yella Launches XXX Gamez Series
Following the death of his dear friend Eazy-E in 1995, DJ Yella quit music and stumbled into the adult entertainment industry through a friend. The rapper-producer wasn't interested in acting in the films but rather directing them. Under his DJ Yella Entertainment banner, the N.W.A. member claims to have directed over 300 porno movies. Yella's most popular DVDs are his XXX Gamez series in 2001. The home videos typically consist of several porn stars engaging in sexual encounters beyond your wildest imagination. Yella also directed story-driven adult films like H.W.A.: Ho’s With Attitude and Str8 Outta Compton 1 and 2. "I didn’t write the stories," he told The Daily Beast in 2017. “But I filmed everything. My movies were different—they were more reality-based.”
Mystikal Parties In the Big Easy in Liquid City Porn Series
Mystikal dabbled briefly in the porn game. Back in 2002, the New Orleans rapper teamed up with Hustler to host their Liquid City DVD series. The first edition consists of Mystikal inviting viewers to a sex party in his hometown of New Orleans with porn stars Janet Jackme, Lexington Steele, Ayana Angel, Wesley Pipes and others. For Liquid City 2, Mystikal traveled to the West Coast where porn queens like Ice La Fox and Jada Fire are doing the nasty in a room dubbed "The Lockdown." Hustler continued the series with Jadakiss hosting Liquid City 3 in 2006, and Atlanta rap group Dem Franchize Boyz hosting Liquid City 4 in 2007.