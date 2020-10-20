These Are the Rappers You Probably Didn’t Know Have a History With Porn

Hip-hop and porn are no stranger to being bedfellows, and have merged over the years to help rappers secure a bag. Historically, rappers have never shied away from X-rated content both in their lyrics and outside of the music. In recent months, some rap artists have joined the popular subscription-based service OnlyFans and are offering adult material to their subscribers.

Recently, Tyga launched his OnlyFans page. While not every OnlyFans account features adult-centered photos and videos, Tyga plans to share X-rated versions of his latest singles, including the explicit version of the video for his new track "Money Mouf" featuring Saweetie and YG. This isn't the first time the "Make It Nasty" rapper has dabbled in the adult entertainment world. In 2012, Tyga directed his first XXX-rated film, Rack City XXX: The Movie, for his Tyga Films production.

A few rappers have even teamed up with porn companies to market themselves over the years. Rap vets like Uncle Luke, Lil Jon and even 50 Cent have appeared in porn films usually hosting or rapping in them, while porn stars perform sexual acts. Some rappers have gone behind the scenes in the porn industry, too. In April of 2018, Young M.A made her directorial debut with the all-female erotic film The Gift for porn giant Pornhub.

There's also moments when some of the game's more popular rappers brought their music to the porn show stage. Lil Wayne and Cardi B have shown their support for porn companies by performing at their annual awards show. In January of 2018, Lil Wayne delivered a wild performance at the 35th annual AVN Awards. Near the closing of his 16-minute set, a crowd of porn stars bum-rushed the stage and started groping the Young Money leader, much to his delight.

The decision for hip-hop to join the porn industry seems to come down to whether it makes dollars and sense. XXL highlights quite a few rappers' history working with porn companies. See how they made their debut in the world of adult entertainment.