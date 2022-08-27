Hip-Hop and Pornhub: A Brief History

For a culture that was built on being edgy, it's no surprise that hip-hop has long been rife with X-rated bars. As such it's only natural that the porn industry and hip-hop have intertwined for decades.

2 Live Crew set the bar early for explicit visuals in 1991 with "Pop That Pussy," while videos like Ludacris' "P-Poppin" and Nelly's "Tip Drill" helped to bring rap raunchiness into the 21st century. These days, Pornhub is the internet's top portal for pornography and thus a perfect home for hip-hop synergy. The Montreal-based site has collaborated with rap artists quite a few times since its 2007 launch, aligning perfectly with the freedom for (XXX) expression that the internet has allowed. Traditional platforms like YouTube don't support prominent nudity, which has allowed Pornhub to step up and facilitate the showcasing of NSFW visuals.

From partnering with artists to debuting music videos to giving rappers the chance to direct full-on adult movies, Pornhub has become a semi-staple in hip-hop culture over the past few years. It's even served as a safe haven for material that doesn't have a sexual side—videos or songs banned for allusions to violence (U.K. drill videos) or copyright issues (Jacquees' unauthorized remix of Ella Mai's "Trip"). Recently, Kanye West worked directly with the site to curate the aesthetics of the 2018 Pornhub Awards. And everyone from Wale to YG to Ugly God to Migos has name-dropped the site in a rhyme.

Check out a brief history of Pornhub and hip-hop, below.