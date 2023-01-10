Ice Spice Responds to People Leaking Her Music

Unreleased Ice Spice music has been finding its way online and the buzzing rapper has something to say about it.

A new track from Ice Spice and Lil Tjay has been being teased and the song recently surfaced online on Tuesday (Jan. 10). The song, which is titled "Gangsta Boo," features Ice Spice rapping over a sample of Diddy's 2002 track "I Need a Girl (Part 2)" featuring Loon, Ginuwine and Mario Winans.

"A baddie gon' get what she like (Grrah)/So what's your sign? 'cause I like you (Like)," Ice Spice raps on the chorus in her signature cadence over the RIOTUSA-produced track. "Got a place we could stay for the night/But I'm too shy to invite you (Grrah)/You got a gangsta vibe (Vibe), and I want a gangsta boo (Boo)/One of a dangerous kind (Grrah)/I'm tryna see how a gangsta move."

Ice Spice has reacted to the song leak on social media.

"Stop leaking my shit lmfaooo this a bop tho," she posted on Twitter with heart eyes and fire emojis.

This isn't the first time the newcomer has had to address leaks online. In October of 2022, Ice Spice responded to alleged sex tape leaks on Twitter.

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay collaborating may have been a little while in the making. Last November, they joined forces to give away turkeys in the Bronx.

Last week, Ice Spice released her latest single "In Ha Mood" on streaming services. The new track follows the October of 2022 release of the song "Bikini Bottom."

See Ice Spice Reacting to Her Song Being Leaked and a Snippet of the New Track Below