Ice Spice’s New Song ‘Bikini Bottom’ Receives Mixed Reactions

Ice Spice is arguably one of the most polarizing artists in hip-hop right now. Either you love her or hate her. Since dropping her song and video for "Bikini Bottom," the Bronx, N.Y. baddie has received a lot of mixed reactions on social media.

On Friday (Oct. 28), Ice Spice, born Isis Gatson, dropped her new video for "Bikini Bottom," which was produced by Riot, the same hitmaker behind her breakout song, "Munch (Feelin U)." On the track, the 22-year-old rhymer rides the track with her saucy lyrics.

Ice Spice's song has garnered plenty of supporters and cynics who doubt her lyrical skills.

"I can’t even front[.] This probably the worst female rapper in history," said one fan who wasn't feeling the song. The tweet has since received over 120,000 likes.

Spice replied to the tweet, assuring the user that the song is not meant for them. "Eww ur not the target audience i promise," she wrote, quoting the initial response.

"Bikini bottom by @icespicee_ is a fucking bop [pineapple emojis]" tweeted another person.

Another listener wrote, "So Ice Spice dropped a new song called bikini bottom, so I can hear her own song and where would she fit in with the culture, idk how I feel about it. I definitely think the beat is different and I can hear the New York Drill sound in her music but she is missing sum tho."

Despite people's mixed opinions about her, Ice Spice is a fresh new face in the drill music scene.

Watch Ice Spice's "Bikini Bottom" Video Below

Read More Reactions to Ice Spice's "Bikini Bottom" Song/Video Below