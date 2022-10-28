Ice Spice, ‘Bikini Bottom’ Lyrics

Ice Spice's name and hit single "Munch (Feelin' U)" have been inescapable over the last two months. The neophyte Bronx, N.Y. rapper strikes while the iron is hot with her follow-up track "Bikini Bottom" on Friday (Oct. 28).

On the new track, Ice Spice taps in with Riot, the same beat maker behind her breakout song, who hooks her up with another fast-paced drill instrumental with punchy hi-hats and rumbling bass. The gregarious ginger rides the track with boastful bars.

Ice Spice has garnered lots of supporters and naysayers over the last couple of months. She is looking to raise her stock following backlash for recent lackluster live performances on multiple occasions.

Check Out the Lyrics to Ice Spice's New "Bikini Bottom" Single Below

INTRO

(Stop playin' with 'em, Riot)

CHORUS

How can I lose if I'm already chose? Like

If she feelin' hot, then I make that bitch froze

And I get a bitch tight every time that I post, damn

If the party not lit, then I'd rather not go (Why would I go?)

If she feelin' hot, then I make that bitch froze

And I get a bitch tight every time that I post, damn

VERSE 1

Bitches down bad, they be on my ass (On my ass)

I can hear you hatin' from the back (The back)

Balenciaga baddie, got a bag (A bag)

Nigga munchin', ate it from the back (The back)

Nigga fienin', gotta play it cool (Huh?)

Got the jatty, I'ma make it move (Goddamn)

Breakin' records, and I'm breakin' news

Bitches be pressed, like, 'Who you?' (Grrah)

I get whatever I like, bitches won't bark, but they wanna bite

I got two milli' for usin' a mic, bitch (Bitch)

Think about that when you type (That when you type, haha)

She wanna party with Spice (Party with Spice)

And the body gon' eat, bon appétit

Ass so fat with the waist on sleek (Yeah)

Ginger hair, pretty, calm, beat (Grrah)

CHORUS

How can I lose if I'm already chose? Like

If she feelin' hot, then I make that bitch froze

And I get a bitch tight every time that I post, damn

If the party not lit, then I'd rather not go (Why would I go?)

If she feelin' hot, then I make that bitch froze

And I get a bitch tight every time that I post, damn

VERSE 2

Look in the mirror, I'm feelin' me (Feelin' me)

Stackin' money where the ceilin' be (Ceilin' be)

Twenty to stand on a couch (Couch)

When out of town, fuck if they feelin' me (Feelin' me)

He like the way that I dress (Yes)

Throw on Balenci' to flex (Grrah)

Like MiMi, I got 'em obsessed (Obsessed)

Them bitches see me as a threat, yes

The baddest in the room (Baddest in the room)

So tell 'em to make room

Diamonds glisten on my boob (Boob)

They gon' listen to my tune (Tune)

Flow the nicest, but I'm rude (Rude)

I like niggas, bitches too (Bitches too)

Ayo, baddie, what it do? (What it do?)

Ayo, Maddie, what it do? (Ha)

CHORUS

How can I lose if I'm already chose? Like

If she feelin' hot, then I make that bitch froze

And I get a bitch tight every time that I post, damn

If the party not lit, then I'd rather not go (Why would I go?)

If she feelin' hot, then I make that bitch froze

And I get a bitch tight every time that I post, damn