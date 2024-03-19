Kanye West Accuses Ice Spice’s Team of Not Clearing Her Verse for ‘New Body’

Kanye West is accusing Ice Spice's team of not clearing her new verse for the song "New Body."

Kanye West Exposes Ice Spice's Team for Not Allowing Her New Verse to Appear on "New Body" Song

On Tuesday (March 19), Kanye West hit up his Instagram Story to call out those associated with the career of Ice Spice. While he doesn't mention any specific names, Ye claims that the members of Ice Spice's team will not allow the Bronx rapper to appear on the forthcoming Vultures 2 track "New Body" despite Ice allegedly having already submitted the guest verse.

"ICE SPICE SENT A VERSE IN FOR NEW BODY NOW HER TEAM IS SAYING WE CAN'T USE IT," Ye writes in the IG Story Below.

XXL has reached out to Ice Spice's team for comment.

Nicki Minaj Also Refuses to Clear a Verse for Kanye West's "New Body"

This isn't the first time this particular song has found Ye in his feelings over guest first clearance issues. When Nicki Minaj refused to clear her "New Body" verse for it to be included on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1, Kanye slammed Nicki.

"I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for 'Monster,'" Ye declared during a lively rant at a Vultures listening event in Las Vegas back in December. "I supported her career. So, I don't know what it is."

Nicki addressed the situation in an Instagram Live video by explaining that she didn't want to clear a song that was already three years old.

"Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station," Nicki said. "No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on guys."

In the Instagram Story below, check out Kanye West calling out Ice Spice's team for not clearing the new verse she allegedly submitted for "New Body."

See Kanye West Accuse Ice Spice's Team of Not Clearing Her Verse for "New Body"

Kanye West Says Ice Spice’s Team Won’t Clear Verse for ‘New Body’ ye/Instagram loading...