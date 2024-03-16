Kanye West Tried to Have a Threesome With Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose

During his exclusive interview with Big BoyTV, Kanye West revealed that he tried to have a threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose.

On Friday (March 15), radio personality Big Boy premiered his "Vultures" interview with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign on his BigBoyTV channel on YouTube. During their convo, Kanye revealed that he was trying to have a threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose, who Kanye was dating at the time.

At the 1-hour, 16-minute mark of the video interview below, the subject of rappers spitting garbage bars came up. That's when Big Boy reminded the rap duo of Safaree's less-than-stellar freestyle on Power 105's The Breakfast Club. This prompted Ye to recall a story of being in the studio recording his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and asking Safaree how he could get a threesome with Amber and Nicki. Unbeknownst to Kanye, Safaree was secretly dating Nicki at the time.

"She was a bad b***h, I'm like, "Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki let me and Amber hit like what she said," Kanye said. "This her man," he added. "Like, you gotta make these raps true."

Kanye was referring to Nicki's standout verse on "Monster" where she rapped, "Besides, Ye, they can't stand besides me I think me, you and Amber should ménage Friday."

Upon hearing Nicki spitting those lyrics in the studio, Kanye thought he could press his luck and make it happen in real life with Amber and Nicki.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Big Boy Interview

In an exclusive interview with Big Boy, Ye and Ty Dolla touched on a number of topics including their successful joint project Vultures 1, working together, Ye's daughter North's budding rap career and the music industry. Here are a couple of big highlights that came out of the interview:

• Ye said he had invented genres of music, explaining: "I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created Weeknd genre, [Travis Scott], Drake. I'ma go ahead and say it, with all love, Future and [Young] Thug also because the auto-tune album. 808s [and Heartbreak], if you think about it...Now, everyone, they added what it was to it. It's a new genre, it's called making your own money." • Kanye West said when "Carnival" went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, he went on a "f**k you" rant, and forced streamer Adin Ross to publicly apologize to him after the streamer implied no brands were ever going to do deals with Ye anymore. "That's the exhale," Ye said. "'I'd like to thank,' I ain't thankful! It's f**k everyone up out this b***h. You know what's so cool about that is n****s like Adin Ross had to apologize."

Check out Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's interview with Big Boy below.

Watch Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign EXCLUSIVE Interview with Big Boy