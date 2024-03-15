Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are on a promotional run for their new Vultures 2 album and recently chopped it up with Real 92.3's Big Boy in an in-depth interview.

Ye and Ty's Big Boy Interview

On Friday (March 15), Ye and Ty sat down for an exclusive interview following their performance at Rolling Loud California. The duo touched on a number of topics including their successful collab album Vultures 1, working together, Ye's daughter North's budding rap career and the music industry. Here are a few of the other big highlights that came out of the interview.

Ye said he had invented genres of music, explaining: "I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created Weeknd genre, [Travis Scott], Drake. I'ma go ahead and say it, with all love, Future and [Young] Thug also because the auto-tune album. 808s [and Heartbreak], if you think about it...Now, everyone, they added what it was to it. It's a new genre, it's called making your own money."

Ty Dolla $ign said working with Ye was intense because he would think some songs were done, only to have Ye come in and completely change it. "I'll come with a song and as far as I'm concerned the song will be fully done and he'll come back man and change that s**t like 20 times," Ty said. "Like it go from like a dance music song to 'Back to Me.' Like, if you woulda heard the first 'Back to Me', it was like completely different."

Kanye West said when "Carnival" went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, he went on a "f**k you" rant, and forced streamer Adin Ross to publicly apologize to him after the streamer implied no brands were ever going to do deals with Ye anymore. "That's the exhale," Ye said. "'I'd like to thank,' I ain't thankful! It's f**k everyone up out this b***h. You know what's so cool about that is n****s like Adin Ross had to apologize."

Ye compares the album-making process to getting a BBL. "It does get worse before it gets better," Ye said of the album creations. "Like plastic surgery where like they get the BBL and they gotta drive in the car and they can't even sit on the pads. They definitely can't get on Spirit...then I'll tell Ty like the song like, 'the BBL is almost ready. It's almost ready for the summer.'"

Ye said that during the recording process of Vultures 1, he asked for his daughter North West's opinion on "Back to Me," and said he felt like his late mother Donda West was speaking through her. "I remember sitting with North in Italy and playing her, 'Back to Me' and asking her what do you think of this line in the middle of the song? And I was like, 'do you think I should change this?' And she was like, 'you know it's a good song.' Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her. So she's like 'it's a good song, this is just a banger. Like you gotta say what you feel.'

Elsewhere in the interview below, Ye also addresses his recent rant where he dissed Drake, Adidas, Hailey Bieber and others.

Ye and Ty Prep Vultures 2 Album

The new interview comes on the heels of Ye and Ty headlining Rolling Loud California 2024 on Thursday (March 14). Earlier this week, they performed two Vultures 2 listening events in San Francisco and Phoenix. Vultures 2 was supposed to be released on March 8 but has yet to drop. Ye recently noted he plans to sell the album on his website for $20 instead of releasing it on digital streaming platforms. The newly formed duo are still riding high off the success of Vultures 1, which spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. The single "Carnival" featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's interview with Real 92.3's Big Boy below.

Watch Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Interview