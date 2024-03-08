Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 2 Album Didn’t Drop

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new Vultures 2 album has apparently been postponed as the LP failed to drop at midnight.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Didn't Drop Vultures 2

On Friday (March 8), Ye and Ty fans waited eagerly to hit the refresh button on their DSP of choice only to find that Vultures 2 had not been posted. People weighed in on the delay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Kanye fans really thought he was dropping vultures 2 tonight after he delayed the last project 3+ times [two tears of joy emojis] y’all are STUPID [cry laughing emojis]," wrote one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of a man dressed as a clown.

Another person posted: "Kanye wasn't ever going to release Vultures 2 tonight and if you think he was your delusional."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Announce More Vultures Listening Events

Back on Jan. 23, Ye and Ty announced Vultures would be three volumes and announced the respective release dates as Feb. 9, March 8 and April 5. Vultures 1, which featured guest appearances from Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Lil Durk and more, came out a day late on Feb. 10. Despite the delay, the album topped the Billboard 200 chart with 148,000 equivalent album sales. It stayed the course for a second week before being knocked off by Twice's With YOU-th EP.

With the album not coming out on time, the show is still scheduled to go on, with live listening events going down next week. On Sunday (March 10), Ye and Ty will hit the stage at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. They will then host a similar event two days later at San Francisco's Chase Center on Tuesday (March 12). Ye and Ty will also be headlining Rolling Loud California on March 14.

