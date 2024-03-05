Is Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 2 Album Dropping This Week?

Is Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 album dropping this week?

Will Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Drop Vultures 2 Album This Week?

While Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign continue to enjoy the chart-topping success of their first collaborative effort, Vultures 1, some of the focus has switched gears to the potential release of their next album, Vultures 2.

In a since-expired Instagram Story from back in January, Ye announced that the next volume of the Vultures series would be dropping on March 8. However, very few details have emerged in the six weeks since, raising the question: will this be the week that the second iteration is presented to the masses?

Signs That Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign May Not Release Their Vultures 2 Album This Week as Promised

Aside from the details being sparse outside of the initial announcement that March 8 is the official release date for Vultures 2, there are a few signs that could indicate the album's pending drop might not be this Friday as promised.

Since Ye and Ty$ didn't drop Vultures 1 until more than 24 hours after it was slated to drop on Feb. 9 seemingly due to sample clearance issues and an unfinished product, it's possible that Vultures 2 could suffer the same fate. Additionally, Timbaland, who is presumed to have contributed to the album, posted a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 24 that raised suspicions among fans that the album may be pushed back.

"Like I said Vulture Vol 2 OTW [on the way]," Timbaland wrote in the tweet below.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Announce Two New Vultures Album Listening Events

While there is much speculation surrounding the release of Vultures 2 at the moment, Ty Dolla $ign hit up Instagram on Tuesday (March 5), to announce two more Vultures listening events scheduled to take place in just a matter of days. On Saturday (March 10), Ye and Ty will hit the stage at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. They will then host a similar event two days later at San Francisco's Chase Center on Monday (March 12).

Check out the previously released cover art for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 2 album, Ye and Timbaland's social media posts regarding the project's release and Ty's announcement of the upcoming Vultures listening events below.

Kanye West Announces Vultures Album Will Be Released in Three Volumes

Vultues release dates. kanyewest/Instagram loading...

Timbaland Confirms Vultures 2 Is on the Way

Ty Dolla $ign Announces Two New Vultures Listening Events in Phoenix and San Fransisco

ty dolla sign kanye west vultures listening event phoenix tydollasign/Instagram loading...

ty dolla sign kanye west vultures listening event san fransisco tydollasign/Instagram loading...