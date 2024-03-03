Ty Dolla Sign Shows How Apple Music Is Not Including Kanye West and Ty’s Vultures 1 Album or Its Songs on Their Home Page Despite ‘Carnival’ Being No. 1 on the Top Songs Chart

In a recent video, Ty Dolla $ign showed how Apple Music is not promoting Kanye West and Ty’s Vultures 1 album or its songs on their home page despite "Carnival" being No. 1 on the Top Songs chart.

Ty Dolla Sign Shows Apple Music Omitting Vultures 1 From Their Front Page Despite "Carnival" Chart Success

On Sunday (March 3), a video surfaced of a since-deleted clip Kanye West posted on his Instagram Story of Ty Dolla $ign showing on his phone how their collaborative album Vultures 1 or its songs are not being promoted on Apple Music's home page. In the visual, which can be viewed below, Ty Dolla scrolls through Apple Music's front page on his smartphone and shows there is no sign of his Vultures 1 album anywhere on the platform.

Then the rapper-crooner proceeds to access Apple Music's chart section and navigates towards the Top Songs chart to reveal their rowdy track "Carnival" (featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti) has reached No. 1.

Before the video ends, Ye and Ty Dolla can be heard shouting, "Ha!"

Although Ty Dolla $ign didn't mention why he believes Vultures 1 is being omitted from Apple Music's front page and charts, his video suggests that the music game might be rigged for certain artists.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Listening Events Makes Millions

Ty Dolla $ign's video aside, Vultures 1 has been very successful for the rap duo, so far.

The rollout for the their joint album featured multiple live listening events in various cities. According to a Billboard report, published on Feb. 29, Ye and Ty's Chicago and New York listening events each grossed around $2.4 million.

The European listening events—held at Milan Arena on Feb. 22, Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on Feb. 24, and Accor Arena in Paris on Feb. 25—were not disclosed. However, Billboard estimates that these concerts sold a similar number of tickets to the corresponding U.S. events. The music publication didn't mention a total for the Miami and Las Vegas listenings.

All together, Billboard estimated that their listening events earned them over $12 million.

Check out Ty Dolla $ign showing Apple Music not promoting the Vultures 1 album despite 'Carnival' being No. 1 on the Top Songs chart below.

Watch Ty Dolla Sign Show How Apple Music Is Not Promoting Vultures 1 on Their Front Page Despite 'Carnival' Being No. 1 on the Top Songs Chart