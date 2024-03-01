Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1 Listening Events Rake in Over $12 Million – Report

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 album listening events have reportedly raked in over $12 million.

Ye and Ty's Listening Events Makes Millions

The rollout for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Vultures 1 album has featured multiple live listening events in multiple cities. According to a report published by Billboard on Thursday (Feb. 29), Ye and Ty's Chicago and New York listening events each grossed around $2.4 million. The figures for the three European events—at Milan Arena on Feb. 22, Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on Feb. 24 and Accor Arena in Paris on Feb. 25—were not available. However, Billboard calculates they sold similar to the U.S. events. The publication does not mention a total for the Miami and Las Vegas listenings.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 Album Tops the Charts

Ye and Ty's new album, which features guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti and others, was released on Feb. 10 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 148,000 equivalent album units in its first week out. It again topped the chart in its second week after moving another 75,000 equivalent album units. Ye and Ty have two more volumes of their joint project scheduled to drop on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

