Fans Make Hilarious Versions of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s NSFW Vultures 1 Album Cover

After Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign dropped their collaborative album Vultures 1, fans hopped on social media to share their hilarious recreations of the NSFW album cover.

Fans Make Hilarious Versions of Kanye West's NSFW Vultures 1 Cover Art

On Saturday (Feb. 10), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign finally delivered their collabo album Vultures 1 on streaming services. While fans clamored to listen to their long-awaited project, they also noticed that Ye had altered the initial album cover artwork.

The risqué album artwork depicts Kanye wearing a hockey mask while his wife Bianca Censori stands topless with her back towards the camera, wearing pantyhose and high heels. Ye's spouse is also wearing a sheer slip that is supposed to cover her butt, but it is still visible. According to reports, the couple was photographed by U.K. photographer Aus Taylor for the album cover.

Fans displayed their creativity by using Photoshop to make their own hilarious versions of the Vultures 1 album cover. One person shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, his family-friendly version by modestly dressing Bianca with a mini-skirt and bra.

Another creative fan photoshopped the viral Playboi Carti photo of him wearing a thong bodysuit in place of Bianca Censori.

More fan-made versions of Vultures 1 artwork can be viewed below.

Along with the LP's previously released title track "Vultures" featuring Bump J and Lil Durk, the 16-song collection boasts guest appearances from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, YG, among others.

Last week, Kanye released the music video for "Talking/Once Again" featuring his daughter North West.

Check out fans hilarious versions of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's NSFW Vultures 1 album cover below.

