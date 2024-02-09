Kanye West Compares Himself to R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Diddy and Jesus Christ on ‘Carnival’ With Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid

Kanye West compares himself to R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Diddy and Jesus Christ on his new song "Carnival" with Ty Dolla $ign featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid.

On Thursday (Feb. 8), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hit the stage at the United Center in Chicago to preview the widely publicized release of Vultures Volume 1. While the album, once again, didn't drop at midnight on Friday, Kanye let fans hear perhaps one of his most eyebrow-raising verses to date.

On Ye and Ty$'s song "Carnival" featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid, Kanye aligned himself with some of the most controversial figures in pop culture including R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, who have both been convicted on sexual assault charges. In the same verse, he also compared himself to Diddy and Jesus Christ.

"This that Game of Thrones, Yeezy not the clones," Ye Raps in the clip below. "Elon, where my rocketship, it's time to go home/They served us the corn since the day we was born/Anybody pissed off, gotta make them drink the urine/Now, I’m Ye Kelly, b***h/Now I'm Bill Cosby, b***h/Now I'm Puff Daddy rich."

His "Carnival" verse continues: "That's 'Me Too' me rich/First she say she suck my d**k/Then, she say she ain't suck my d**k/She ’gon take it up the a*s like a ventriloquist/I mean, since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist/I'm the new Jesus, b***h, I turn water into Cris'/This for what they did to Chris/They can't do s**t with this."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Don't Drop Vultures Volume 1 as Promised

Despite thousands of fans showing up to celebrate the release of Vultures Volume 1 in Ye's hometown of Chicago, the first edition of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint album has yet to see the light of day. After it was revealed in late January that the Vultures series would drop in sequential order on Feb. 9, March 8 and April 5, no versions of the duo's debut project have dropped on any streaming platforms.

Listen to Kanye West's wild lyrics on "Carnival" with Ty Dolla $ign featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid below.

