Surprise! Surprise! Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Album Didn’t Drop

Fans hoping Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign would drop the first volume of their three-part collaborative project Vultures at the stroke of midnight were sadly mistaken.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Don't Drop Vultures Album

On Thursday (Feb. 8), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hosted a star-studded Vultures Volume 1 album listening event in Chicago's United Center. The event was supposed to culminate with the release of Vultures on DSPs. However, fans were left refreshing their screens to no avail once again.

Read More: Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Dropping Three Volumes of Vultures Album

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Suffers Numerous Delays

The highly anticipated album has endured numerous delays. The duo postponed the project's release at least four times. Prior to the announcement late last month that Vultures would be rolled out in three parts, the LP was last scheduled to drop on Jan. 12. However, in early January, it was revealed that they were still recording vocals for the album.

Things appeared to be promising that the album would drop today with the hometown listening event seeming like the perfect prelude. Kanye and Ty have another listening experience planned to take place at UBS Arena in New York on Friday night. The next iterations of the album are set to drop on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

See video footage from the Vultures Volume 1 Chicago listening experience below.

Watch Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Volume 1 Chicago Listening