Kanye West's daughter North West has announced she is working on her debut rap album titled Elementary School Dropout.

North West Announces New Album

On Sunday night (March 10), Ye and Ty Dolla $ign hosted a Vultures 2 listening event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. While debuting the new album, Ye also gave his daughter North an opportunity to break some news to the crowd.

"I've been working on an album," North tells concertgoers, who break out in applause, in the video below. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

North didn't give any more details on the upcoming offering. The title of the new album is obviously a callback to her dad's debut LP The College Dropout, which dropped in 2004.

North Launches Rap Career

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North has been recently showing a desire to follow in her father's footsteps. In December of 2023, she performed at a Vultures 1 album listening event in Miami. She also makes a guest appearance on the Vultures 1 track "Talking" where she raps, "I love it here/We gonna take over the year for another year/It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/Don't tryna test me/It's gonna get messy."

See video of Kanye West's daughter North West announcing her new album Elementary School Dropout below.

Watch North West's Album Announcement

Watch Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Talking" Video Featuring North West