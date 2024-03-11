Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Carnival’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's song "Carnival" goes No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign "Carnival" Tops the Charts

On Monday (March 11), Billboard announced the latest entries in their Hot 100 chart, and revealed that Ye and Ty's "Carnival" had bested Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" for the No. 1 spot. The song debuted on the chart on Feb. 24 at No. 3, before rising to No. 1 these past three weeks. "Carnival" marks Ye’s fifth No. 1 song and Ty Dolla $ign’s second, as well as the first for Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, who are featured on the track. The song appears on their Vultures 1 album.

"Carnival" accrued 33.7 million streams and 3.9 million radio airplay audience impressions. The placement also marked a historical accomplishment for Ye, who became the first rapper to extend his span of career Hot 100 No. 1's over two decades years.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Reveal Vultures 2 Cover Art

The No. 1 hit comes as Ty and Ye are already gearing up to drop the next entry in their planned Vultures trilogy. On Saturday (March 9), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign jumped on social media and revealed the cover of their Vultures 2, the sequel to their Vultures 1 project. The LP artwork includes a masked Ty Dolla $ign holding a portrait of his incarcerated brother Big TC.

Vultures 2 was set to drop on Friday (March 8), a month after their previous album, Vultures 1, hit streaming after multiple delays on Feb. 10. The release date for Vultures 2 came and went with no new project.

Listen to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Carnival" below.

