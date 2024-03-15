North West Is Turning Into Kanye’s Reincarnate

North West wants to be a rap star, and Kanye West is doing everything in his power to make sure that happens—for better or worse.

Ye's 10-year-old daughter has grown up before fans' eyes. One thing that can be said is she's definitely her daddy's daughter. From dressing up as the Graduation bear on her father's album cover to standing up to the paparazzi, North has proven to be the spitting image of her controversial pops. She also has Ye's multi-hyphenate mind state.

"[I want to be] a basketball player, a rapper," North told I-D magazine in her first-ever magazine interview last October. "Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

Also like her father, North appears to be ready for her time in the spotlight. And Ye is all the way here for it. The eldest of Ye and Kim Kardashian's four children has been a mainstay at recent Vultures listening events and doesn't appear to be shy about being the center of attention. Sound familiar?

North stole the show at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's star-studded Vultures listening event at Miami's Wynwood Marketplace last December where the pre-teen previewed her verse on the Vultures 1 track "Talking."

"It's your bestie/Miss, Miss Westie/Don't try to test me/It's gonna get messy/It's gonna get messy/Just, just bless me," she rapped to the hyped crowd

North's shining moments haven't gotten all praise, with some people questioning Ye's parenting skills for having his elementary-school daughter around grown men rapping lyrics like, "Beautiful big t**ty butt-naked women just don't fall out the sky, you know."

On March 10, North officially announced during a Vultures 2 listening event in Phoenix that she is following in her father's footsteps and working on her debut album. She announced the album will be titled Elementary School Dropout, an obvious nod to Ye's debut major label LP, The College Dropout, released 20 years ago.

It appears North is already getting familiar with the press, giving her first post-album announcement interview with Jazzy's World TV during her father's headlining performance at Rolling Loud on March 14.

If there were any more doubts that North is officially in music mode, she appears to have a new verified Spotify account, displaying her sole musical appearance.

With Ye's backing, it's clear North West is turning into his reincarnate.

