North West Dresses Up as Kanye West’s Graduation Bear for Halloween

Just a few days before Halloween, North West paid tribute to her father, Kanye West, by dressing up as his iconic Graduation bear mascot.

On Friday (Oct. 27), Kanye West's daughter, North West, jumped on TikTok and shared several videos of herself paying homage to her famous father by dressing up as the iconic Graduation bear. In one clip, which you can watch below, the 10-year-old creative sings the lyrics to "I Wonder" before donning the headpiece of the Graduation bear. North went all out with her costume even rocking a similar Kanye University varsity jacket, a gold Jesus piece necklace and matching timepiece.

In another clip, North is dancing and mimicking the lyrics to the Graduation track "Can't Tell Me Nothing." In a third video, North is playful and is dancing to Estelle's song "American Boy," which features Kanye and is produced by will.i.am.

In the end, North West nailed her Graduation bear costume and performance. Her dad would definitely be proud.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian's Kids Dress Up Like Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and More for Halloween in 2022

It will be exciting to see what costumes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children will wear for Halloween 2023. Last year, they stole the show when they dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah, and Sade for the spooky holiday.

Kim Kardashian posted a gallery of photos on her Instagram account of her and Kanye's children dressed up as some of music's most influential superstars. North dressed up as the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August 2001. Her younger sister, Chicago, dressed up as British singer Sade in her iconic denim outfit.

Meanwhile, North's brother Saint went as West Coast icon Snoop Dogg, while the youngest sibling Psalm dressed up as the late hip-hop icon Eazy-E, complete with a black Compton baseball cap, shades, jacket and glove. Peep the photos below.

See North West's fantastic Graduation bear costume and performances below.

