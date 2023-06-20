Kim Kardashian Admits Her Daughter North West Dressing Up as Ice Spice in TikTok Video Was Inappropriate

Kim Kardashian has come to the conclusion that Kanye West might have been right when he called her out for letting their daughter North West be on TikTok after the viral video where North dressed up as Ice Spice.

Kim Kardashian Addresses Video of North West Dressed Up as Ice Spice

On Tuesday (June 20), Time magazine shared a new interview featuring Kim Kardashian for their Time 100 Companies series to discuss her multibillion dollar Skims brand. During the interview, Kim discussed the video of North dressing up like Ice Spice in a TikTok that went viral in March.

"Every day, the kids get to switch of whose music they want to plug in and listen to on the way to school and North was listening to Ice Spice," Kim explained. "And I didn't know who that was at the time. And I was like, this is the moment when I feel really old and my daughter is now teaching me what's cool. I then had the idea to put [Ice Spice] in a Skims campaign. So that all came through North and what she liked. I think it's always tough when you're co-parenting and someone wants something and someone doesn't."

"The Ice Spice videos, she said, 'Mommy, can I post this?'" Kim continued. "I was out of town, so I had my... nanny was there [and] allowed it. And as soon as I saw the words and everything, I was like, 'Oh, no no. We're taking this down.' She totally understood. So, I think that's the trial and error sometimes."

Kim conceded Kanye may have been right to make a fuss about North's use of TikTok.

"And, you know, then I saw on the Internet, it's like, 'Kanye was right.' You know? And maybe he was, you know?," Kim added. "In that instance. But in the creative side where she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, I will fight for her to be creative in those ways. So, it's always a compromise. No one's always gonna agree and you just have to do the best that you can as a parent and try to protect your kids, but also let them be creative."

North West Dresses Up as Ice Spice in Viral Video

Back in March, Kanye West started trending on Twitter after North West shared video on TikTok dressed up as Ice Spice and rapping along to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice's hit, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2." The video had many fans on social media bringing up and agreeing with Kanye West's previous argument that North should not be on TikTok. Just three days prior, Kim Kardashian posted her own TikTok video rapping the lyrics to Ice Spice's "In Ha Mood."

