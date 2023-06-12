Nicki Minaj Teases New Song With Ice Spice for Barbie Movie

Nicki Minaj recently teased her new song "Barbie World" featuring Ice Spice for the upcoming Barbie movie over the weekend on her Instagram page.

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Song "Barbie World"

On Sunday (June 11), the self-proclaimed Harajuku Barbie posted a brief video clip via Instagram of herself striking poses while her new song "Barbie World" played in the background, which you can see in the video below. In the caption, Nicki Minaj also unveiled that "Barbie World" will debut on June 23, and will be a part of the soundtrack for Barbie.

"I'm a 10, so I pull in a KEN," she wrote in the caption of the video. "#BarbieWorld 6.23.23, #BarbieMovie. Pre-Save NOW!!"

The fun-spirited drill offering interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" and finds the "Princess Diana" collaborators using a call-and-response technique.

Ice Spice can be heard rapping lines like "And I'm bad like the Barbie." Nicki Minaj matches the "Gangsta Boo" rapper's energy and raps bars that'll most likely become everyone's go-to Instagram caption: "I'm a 10, so I pull in a Ken."

Why Does Nicki Minaj Call Herself Harajuku Barbie?

Nicki Minaj's alter ego, Harajuku Barbie, plays a role in the hip-hop queen's aesthetic. According to Nicki Minaj Fandom, this other alias permits the "Barbie Tingz" femcee to show off her more girly-girl persona. Similarly, it allows Minaj to tap into her more pop and R&B side.

On Oct. 29, 2010, the Queens, N.Y. native sat down with MTV and explained why she considers herself a Barbie.

"I was calling myself the Harajuku Barbie because a lot of girls on MySpace at that time—this was when MySpace was massive—were calling themselves something Barbie, and I wanted mine to be unique and different," Nicki said. "So I said 'Harajuku Barbie,' and that's when I said 'It's Barbie b***h' to say goodbye. Then all the kids on Twitter started saying it, and I started saying it. I would call them on Ustream, and that's how I'd say bye. It just took on a life of its own."

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have linked up previously for Ice Spice's "Princess Diana (Remix)," which dropped on April 14. The single peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch Nicki Minaj Tease "Barbie World" Below